Two Upcoming Shonen Jump Series Spark Excitement With Their First Look

Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine will be adding two new series to its lineup this year, and both series caught the eye of Kagurabachi fans months before their release. Higan no Hotaru by a new mangaka named Mochitsuki Maccha will begin serialization on June 4th, 2026. The visual of the manga seems to be heavily inspired by Kagurabachi, as the protagonist is drawing out his sword in a similar fashion to Chihiro Rokuhira. Additionally, on July 3rd, 2026, the manga will debut Rei Bai Dei by Oono Kouji, another new artist. While the visual of this series isn’t that similar to Shonen Jump’s hottest series, it does have the protagonist wielding a blade.

The information regarding these debuts comes from @MangaMoguraRE, a reliable source of information for anime and manga updates. Shonen fans began filling the comment section and quotes after the updates were shared with Kagurabachi references, making the posts go viral. While fans point out the similarity with Kagurabachi because both of these series have protagonists wielding blades, none of the upcoming stories have shared more updates on the story so far. Jump Square is a monthly manga magazine, so the wait for new chapters will be that long after their debuts, taking a while to build up the plot. Nonetheless, Weekly Shonen Jump‘s Kagurabachi again proves its popularity despite not getting an anime adaptation even more than two years after its debut.

Kagurabachi Anime Is All But Guaranteed Soon

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Kagurabachi has been on the path of success since the day it began serialization. Takeru Hokazono’s debut manga captured readers’ attention thanks to its captivating story and incredible art, and it has been rising in popularity ever since. The manga was released in September 2023, and it’s easily one of the most successful Weekly Shonen Jump series right now, despite not having an anime adaptation yet. The volume sales were recorded in October 2025, confirming that the manga has over 3 million copies in circulation, and the numbers have increased exponentially since then.

While fans are still awaiting an official confirmation, there’s no denying that an anime adaptation will be released soon. Fans might even get an update this year, based on several reports and rumors. The series is always under the public eye, which is why there’s no doubt the anime is a guaranteed success at this point. The rumors have been going around since 2024, when a report confirmed that Shueisha applied to trademark the series across various categories, including animation. These trademarks are crucial for securing rights related to anime projects, leading fans to view this information as an encouraging sign.

In December 2024, Toyo Keizai reported that CygamesPictures, being labeled as a “CyberAgent x Shochiku Production,” will be producing the anime. In January this year, the same animation studio confirmed sharing a major announcement during AnimeJapan 2026, scheduled to open at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on March 28 and 29, 2026. Since Shonen Jump waits for more than two years before announcing an anime, it’s even more likely for Kagurabachi to share the news fans have been waiting for.

