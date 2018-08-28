‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Highlights Its Ultra Instinct Goku

To say Ultra Instinct Goku is popular would be to downplay things a bit. The Saiyan has a ton of power-ups, but his most recent transformation wowed on a whole other level. So, it’s about time Super Dragon Ball Heroes got with the program and brought in the big power-up for fans.

Recently, fans learned Goku’s new form was coming to Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and the news went live with a sweet reveal trailer. As you can see above, Ultra Instinct Goku is just one of several characters joining the series, and arcade gamers will be desperate to get these cards in their deck.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer begins with Ultra Instinct Goku as Super Dragon Ball Heroes confirms its new mission will add in the form. The arcade title announced the release of Universe Mission 4 earlier this fall, and it will welcome guys like Super Saiyan 3 Gohanks into the fold. But, as you may have guessed, this new Goku is on everyone’s mind.

The trailer shows off how Ultra Instinct Goku will look in-game before highlighting its very bright card. The silver-haired hero is seen shirtless as he powers through several attacks, and his Super Dragon Ball Heroes card shows how blinding the form’s energy bursts are.

Of course, other cards are joining the game as well, and they have lots to do with Goku. Super Saiyan Blue Vegito will get a new card, and the Evil Saiyan Cumber will get a Golden Oozaru card. Oh, and if Kaio-Ken is your thing, then Super Saiyan Blue KKx20 Goku will be joining the roster as well.

Are you ready to see Ultra Instinct Goku go off in this game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below.

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man ‘Fu’ suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the ‘Prison Planet,’ a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”