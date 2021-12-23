DC Comics Icon Jim Lee Celebrates Ultraman with New Sketch

Though Jim Lee might be a fixture at DC Comics, his work has had an effect on the entirety of Western Comic Books as a whole, having done astonishing artwork for Marvel, Image, and more. With the prolific artist continuing to share new artwork on social media, Lee recently took to his Twitter Account to share his take on one of the biggest superheroes of Japan, Ultraman, who continues to receive new projects in both the world of anime and live-action.

Ironically enough, Ultraman has appeared recently in North American Comics, specifically Marvel Comics with both series titled The Rise of Ultraman and the Trials of Ultraman. In these comics, Ultraman faces a bevy of new threats while falling into his old ways of protecting the world via his power-up which allows him to stand toe to toe with giant beasts that are on the same scale as the likes of Godzilla and King Kong. While Ultraman might have made appearances in Western Comics, he has also been kept busy thanks to the streaming service of Netflix, which is set to release a second season of the popular anime series giving us a new take on the classic character.

Jim Lee took to his Official Twitter Account to share the new take on the classic superhero of Japan, with the legendary artist sharing his takes on anime characters over time including Dragon Ball’s Goku, One-Punch Man’s Saitama, My Hero Academia’s All Might, and Berserk’s Guts to name a few:

One of my favorite shows growing up! Second attempt at capturing the thrill of Ultraman! #speciumray #ultrablast pic.twitter.com/1kXrgHASxw — Jim Lee (@JimLee) December 19, 2021

With Netflix set to bring back the kaiju battling hero, the creator of Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, is currently working on a new live-action take on Ultraman that is titled Shin Ultraman, giving fans of the character a decidedly new take on himself and his adventures. Anno’s Shin Godzilla saw the giant lizard given a terrifying makeover while adding some new lore to the history of the behemoth, and we’re sure that Hideaki’s take on Ultraman will definitely add some new story beats to the hero.

What do you think of Jim Lee’s dynamic new take on Ultraman? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ultraman.