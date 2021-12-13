Netflix’s Ultraman Season 2 Narrows Release Window With New Poster

Ultraman has narrowed its Season 2 release with Netflix with the launch of a new poster! As part of Tsuburaya Productions’ newest endeavor to expand their properties into new worldwide markets, there have been several new projects that have struck a chord with fans. One of them was the new Ultraman anime series taking place after the events of the original from decades earlier, and fans have been waiting for the new season of the series ever since it was confirmed to be in the works last year. Now the series’ second season is getting ready for its release next year.

Although previously confirmed to be releasing in the Spring 2022 anime schedule, Tsuburaya Productions has confirmed an April 2022 release date for Ultraman Season 2 on Netflix. There unfortunately is no concrete release date for the new episodes just yet, but as part of a special event for their franchises, Tsuburaya Productions has also confirmed that Junichi Suwabe has joined the cast as Alien Pedanto. Check out the newest poster for the second season below from Tsuburaya Productions’ official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

◤Anime #ULTRAMAN◢

Season 2 available on @Netflix April 2022!

Junichi Suwabe stars as Alien Pedant, ULTRAMAN's deadly foe!

Comments from directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki, score composers Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi arrived!📬https://t.co/f7pkepDoPp#TsubuCon2021 pic.twitter.com/HITMhPZYNc — ULTRAMAN Global (@TsuburayaGlobal) December 13, 2021

Director Kenji Kamiyama had the following to say about the upcoming season, “We are currently working diligently on production of Season 2, and it’s looking to be even more interesting than the first season. There’s more action, more ULTRAMAN allies come onto the scene, and I’m confident the story developments will have you hooked. Please look forward to Season 2.” If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season premieres, you can currently find the first season of Ultraman now streaming on Netflix.

They officially describe the anime as such, “Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary ‘Giant of Light’ now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

What do you think of the newest poster for Ultraman Season 2? Will you be checking it out when it hits Netflix next Spring? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!