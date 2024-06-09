Ultraman: Rising Kicks Off a Trilogy, Says Director Shannon Tindle

Ultraman: Rising will be releasing with Netflix later this month, and the director behind it all revealed to ComicBook that there are plans for a full trilogy! Ultraman has been expanding its recognition around the world for the last few years as part of Tsuburaya Productions' endeavor to spread worldwide awareness through new projects. This included new anime, comics, and now it's going to result in the very first animated superhero film to ever be tackled by Industrial Light & Magic. And if Ultraman: Rising is successful, there could be more!

ComicBook got the chance to speak with director Shannon Tindle ahead of Ultraman: Rising's release with Netflix, and Tindle revealed that it's the result of years worth of work and pitching an original idea before being adapted into an Ultraman project. With the film coming to Netflix, the director has also revealed that he actually has ideas for two more films and "very specifically" knows what he wants to do with cede films without spoiling the coming film.

(Photo: Netflix)

Ultraman: Rising Could Start a Trilogy

"I will say this. I have ideas for two more films," Tindle told ComicBook. "I know very specifically what I want to do for those two films. And all I can say is, fans of the emotion and the heart of Ultraman, people who don't know anything about Ultraman at all, I think are going to be surprised if I get to make those movies, and hardcore fans, they're going to have fun too. Because there's one thing that we didn't explore in this film [...] so I'll let you infer what you want with that."

Without giving too much away about the upcoming film, Tindle stated this in response to an inquiry about a very specific tease in Ultraman: Rising about a potential future. But thankfully, it won't be too much longer before we all get to see it in action as Ultraman: Rising will be streaming with Netflix beginning on June 14th. Netflix teases what to expect from Ultraman: Rising as such:

"Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."