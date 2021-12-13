Shin Ultraman Reveals A New Release Date After Its COVID Delay

Shin Ultraman has revealed its new release date following a delay from complications of the ongoing COVID pandemic! Tsuburaya Productions has been expanding their properties for new fans across the world with a number of surprise collaborations that have included new anime produced together with the likes of Netflix and Studio Trigger, but the most surprising is a brand new take on Ultraman from the creative duo behind Shin Godzilla, director Shinji Higuchi and writer Hideaki Anno (who also created Neon Genesis Evangelion). But this new movie was hit with an unexpected delay and had to move its release date.

Originally scheduled to release in theaters in Japan earlier this Summer, it was unfortunately delayed due to the COVID pandemic. During a special event where Tsuburaya Productions showed off a number of the new projects they now have in the works, it was confirmed that Shin Ultraman now has a new release date of May 13th next year in Japan. To celebrate the new release date, TOHO Studios gave fans the best look at the new Shin Ultraman in motion yet with a brief teaser trailer. You can check it out below:

Shin Ultraman has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing, unfortunately, but now that it’s set for a release in Japan next Spring, this also means that fans in other territories might get their chance to check out the new Ultraman entry before 2022 comes to a close. It’s a pretty mysterious project overall as very little has been said about what to expect from this rebooted take on the classic Tokusatsu hero, but judging by the teaser and the tone of the previous Shin Godzilla film, it just might be a complete 180 from that classic series.

Directed by Shinji Higuchi, written by Hideaki Anno, and composed by Shiro Sagisu, Shin Ultraman stars the likes of Takumi Saitou, Masami Nagasawa, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Koji Yamamoto, Tetsushi Tanaka, Daiki Arioka, Akari Hayami, Ryo Iwamatsu, Toshihiro Wada, Toru Matsuoka, Kyusaku Shimada, Keishi Nagatsuka, and Hajime Yamazaki. Saitou will be playing the main character who turns into the titular Ultraman, but the characters for the rest of the additions have yet to be revealed as of this writing.

What do you think? How do you feel about this new look at Shin Ultraman? What are you hoping to see in the upcoming reboot for the classic Tokusatsu hero?