Ultraman Taiga: The Complete Series Shares New Exclusive Clip

Ultraman has long been a classic character in Japan, first arriving in 1966 and fighting kaiju ever since. Most recently, the giant superhero made waves thanks to the arrival of Netflix's Ultraman: Rising, the animated film that saw Ken Sato attempting to raise a kaiju baby. The latest streaming service film is far from the only place that Ultraman has surfaced as Ultraman Taiga will release its complete series, and feature-length film, on Blu-Ray and digital this July. Now, we here at ComicBook have an exclusive clip to get Ultraman back in the saddle when it comes to the hero's live-action exploits.

For those who missed Ultraman Taiga when it first aired in 2019, the series consists of twenty-six episodes and paved the way for the movie, New Generation Climax, which would arrive later that same year. Taiga continues the long tradition of Ultraman battling against some wild threats, but luckily, the live-action series gives the kaiju fighter plenty of backup.

Ultraman Taiga's Story

If you want to learn more about the story of Ultraman Taiga: The Complete Series, here's how the physical and home video release describes the upcoming release, "Earth has been immigrated by aliens secretly, but this fact is only known by a handful of people. In a society like this, Hiroyuki Kudo starts working in a private security organization called "E.G.I.S. (Enterprise of Guard and Investigation Service)". The organization deals with incidents involving aliens, where Hiroyuki works day and night for peace. However, there is a big secret hidden in him: he carries Ultraman Taiga's particles of light inside his body. A new story begins when Ultraman Taiga awakens from Hiroyuki's body!"

When it comes to the film Ultraman Taiga The Movie: New Generation Climax, here's how the movie describes its story, "We find our hero Hiroyuki Kudo continuing his work with E.G.I.S. using his newly discovered power to transform into three Ultra Heroes – Taiga, Titas, and Fuma. Battling and defeating many enemies together, the bond between Hiroyuki and Taiga has deepened. However, someone has been targeting Hiroyuki. The New Generation Heroes – Sho, Daicihi, Gai, Riku, Katsumi, Isami, and even Taiga's father Ultraman Taro – come together to save him and must now stand together to confront a bigger, darker power."

Ultraman Taiga: The Complete Series & Ultraman Taiga The Movie: New Generation Climax hits Blu-Ray and Digital Release on July 30th. You can pre-order the set by clicking here.

Via Press Release