Ultraman Celebrates a Special Anniversary With Archrival Celebration

Tsuburaya Productions, the Japanese special effects studio behind the Ultra Series, has announced an event celebrating Ultraman. The Ultra Heroes Expo New Generation World will be held in Tokyo Solamachi from March 15th to March 30th, 2025. Fans can find the event at Solamachi 57, at space 634. While the event will feature multiple Ultra Heroes from the Ultraman shows and movies, it will primarily celebrate Ultraman Arc The Movie: The Clash of Light and Evil and Ultraman Belial, the archrival to Ultraman Zero. Ultraman Arc The Movie is the next film in the Ultra saga, whereas Belial is commemorating the 15th Anniversary of his film, Ultraman Zero THE MOVIE Super Decisive Battle! Belial Galactic Empire, known in the West as The Revenge of Belial.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attendees will have the opportunity to take pictures with their favorite Ultra Heroes as part of the Ultra Heroes Expo New Generation World. The available Ultra heroes to take photos with will rotate daily, but Ultraman Arc will be at the event all days. The event will also have displays focusing on Ultraman New Generation Stars, the latest television series in the Ultra Series, and Ultraman Arc The Movie. The displays will feature monsters and key items from the series and movie. Ultraman Belial will receive a special spotlight during Ultra Heroes Expo New Generation World to commemorate Ultraman Zero’s anniversary. The event will have exclusive merchandise, including a promotional Ultraman Zero card for all attendees. General ticket sales will begin on February 22nd at the Lawson Ticket and Asoview.

Tsuburaya Productions

History of Ultraman Zero and the Rest of the Franchise

Ultraman Zero and Ultraman Belial first appeared in Mega Monster Battle: Ultra Galaxy Legend the Movie, launched on December 12th, 2009. Ultraman Zero’s ultimate form will be unveiled in the follow-up film, Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial, which was released on December 23rd, 2010. The two arch-nemeses are some of the most popular Ultraman characters in the franchise, with both characters making multiple appearances in later Ultra Series and movies. Ultraman Arc The Movie: The Clash of Light and Evil is a follow-up movie of the Ultraman Arc television series that finished airing on January 18th, 2025.

Tsuburaya Productions has been in charge of the franchise since airing the first entry in the series, Ultra Q, in 1966. Other companies and studios have co-produced certain entries in the series, with the most recent examples being Shin Ultraman and Ultraman Rising. Shin Ultraman was co-produced and directed by Hideaki Anno and his company, Studio Khara. Ultraman Rising was a 3D animated film released by Netflix in 2024.

Thanks to Oricon for the info on The Ultra Heroes Expo New Generation World.