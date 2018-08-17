Fans Remember Voice Actor Unsho Ishizuka’s Greatest Roles

The anime community, industry, and medium suffered a major loss recently with the passing of prolific voice actor Unsho Ishizuka. Announced by Aoni Productions, Ishizuka, aged 68, passed away on August 13 from esophageal cancer.

Anime fans undoubtedly recognize Ishizuka’s work as he has provided the voices for many major standouts over his 30 plus years of work in the industry across many anime, live-action series, and video games.

Providing the voices for many huge characters such as Dragon Ball‘s Mr. Satan (taking over after the passing of Daisuke Gori in 2010), Professor Oak of the Pokemon anime series, Cowboy Bebop‘s Jet Black, Fullmetal Alchemist’s Van Hohenheim, One Piece‘s Admiral Kizaru, Old Joseph Joestar in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Naruto‘s Zabuza Momochi, and various major Super Sentai Villains just to name a handful of his major standouts.

With such a juggernaut now gone, fans are certainly feeling a void left by Ishizuka as they took to Twitter to share their condolences along with many of their favorite Ishizuka performances.

Read on to see how fans are responding to Ishizuka’s passing, and let us know what your favorite Ishizuka performances are in the comments.

Remembering Ishizuka as ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Mr. Satan

RIP to the only Satan we weren’t afraid of. Unshō Ishizuka, the Japanese voice of Hercule, was a highly prolific VA who was a master of his craft. He will be sorry missed by the anime community. pic.twitter.com/71PrzXAb6e — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) August 17, 2018

Remembering Ishizuka as ‘Pokemon’s Professor Oak

Unsho Ishizuka, known for the role of Professor Oak in Pokémon, has passed away at 68. I enjoyed Pokémon anime with your voice as a child… Thank you for your hard work, your great work will forever remain in my heart. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bEO88RJj40 — BUSHIDO (@BlackDragonSP) August 17, 2018

Remembering Ishizuka as Major Super Sentai Villains

For toku fans, Ishizuka Unsho was Ra Dues in Choushinsei Flashman. Also, Table Shadow in Ressha Sentai Togqer, Jeruda in GoGoV and Larry in Zyuohger.



Whether it was a menacing mad scientist or a caring Zyuman, Ishizuka was your man. RIP, good sir. pic.twitter.com/SthS0sdCol — Painted Rinascimento (@CoralianRainbow) August 17, 2018

Remembering Ishizuka’s ‘OH MY GOD’ in ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’

Rest in peace, Unsho Ishizuka.



You were a seiyuu legend. Your voice was always so varied in your roles and you portrayed consistently.



We will never get the same “OH MY GOD” sound from Joseph or the sloooooooooow taaaaaaaaaaaalkiiiing sound from Kizaru.



Cancer is so unfair… pic.twitter.com/bQtvMm999B — Satomii? (@Nintendoushio) August 17, 2018

Remembering Ishizuka as ‘One Piece’s Kizaru

So one of my favorite voice actors of all time just passed away….. He voiced iconic characters like Joseph Joestar & Kizaru…. even Professor Oak from Pokemon. RIP Unsho Ishizuka pic.twitter.com/1ySplbxjAs — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) August 17, 2018

Remembering Ishizuka as ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’s Van Hohenheim

Woke up to some sad news.

Unsho Ishizuka was such a talented voice actor. Hohenheim from FMA Brotherhood and Jet Black from Cowboy Bebop were some of my favourite roles of his. pic.twitter.com/KWQfz3zUTz — Sami Koivisto (@_samikoivisto) August 17, 2018

Remembering Ishizuka as ‘Naruto’s Zabuza Momochi

@blumspew R.I.P. Unsho Ishizuka, Japanese voice of Zabuza Momochi, Demon of the Hidden Mist…. ???????? pic.twitter.com/AMudsMmg6k — GaijinGekirin (@GaijinGekirinVA) August 17, 2018

Remembering Ishizuka as ‘Cowboy Bebop’s Jet Black

To celebrate the life of Unsho Ishizuka (石塚 運昇) and his legendary role as Jet Black in Cowboy Bebop, I’ve returned to my original avatar/persona with a matching Jet avatar. While it feels good to be back, you will be missed. RIP.



ご冥福をお祈りいたします. pic.twitter.com/MK9zwH1pIs — Brandon Orselli (@brandonorselli) August 17, 2018

Remembering Unsho Ishizuka