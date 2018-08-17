Anime

Fans Remember Voice Actor Unsho Ishizuka’s Greatest Roles

The anime community, industry, and medium suffered a major loss recently with the passing of prolific voice actor Unsho Ishizuka. Announced by Aoni Productions, Ishizuka, aged 68, passed away on August 13 from esophageal cancer.

Anime fans undoubtedly recognize Ishizuka’s work as he has provided the voices for many major standouts over his 30 plus years of work in the industry across many anime, live-action series, and video games.

Providing the voices for many huge characters such as Dragon Ball‘s Mr. Satan (taking over after the passing of Daisuke Gori in 2010), Professor Oak of the Pokemon anime series, Cowboy Bebop‘s Jet Black, Fullmetal Alchemist’s Van Hohenheim, One Piece‘s Admiral Kizaru, Old Joseph Joestar in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Naruto‘s Zabuza Momochi, and various major Super Sentai Villains just to name a handful of his major standouts.

With such a juggernaut now gone, fans are certainly feeling a void left by Ishizuka as they took to Twitter to share their condolences along with many of their favorite Ishizuka performances.

Read on to see how fans are responding to Ishizuka’s passing, and let us know what your favorite Ishizuka performances are in the comments.

