Mech Fan-Art Lends Support to the USPS with This Delivery Gundam

If you have been paying attention to the news, you will have seen the USPS pop up time and again. The vital federal service has been in the headlines as of late as citizens are raising awareness of the branch's funding issues. This topic has become a hot one in the lead up to the election, and one mech lover has given the USPS a Gundam suit that can deliver any package rain or shine.

The artwork comes from GoGoAndyRobo. The piece envisions what a Gundam Mailman might look like, and we are loving the retro look. The suit, which is known as Stamps the GoBot, embodies all that is cute within the mech fandom.

As you can see below, the artwork has a classic bulky design with thick arm plates. A wide blue chest is given to the suit that features the USPS logo, and Stamps the GoBot is even given an envelope belt buckle. This robot manages to get even cuter thanks to its shin plates which come together to form a larger plaque of the USPS logo.

With a giant pack at its side, Stamps the GoBot is loaded with mail, and it has a brimmed hat on to keep from overheating. There is no way a simple blizzard or thunderstorm would keep this robot from making a delivery. The spirit of this robot tries to embody that of USPS employees, and the artwork has gone viral as such.

This unofficial mascot has become a symbol of hope in the same way Gundam suits did in the actual anime. While mobile suits were symbols of Zeon's might for years, the Earth Federation turned it into a symbol of hope when Amuro Ray took one of the strongest mobile suits for his people. So while the future of the USPS remains unclear, there is still hope all works out for Stamps the GoBot in the end.

What do you think about this support poster? Should the USPS look into getting some anime-centric stamps? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

