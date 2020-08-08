Mobile Suit Gundam Unleashes The Zaku 2 Tape Dispenser

Mobile Suit Gundam has had fans clamoring for their Gundam plastic models during this time of quarantine thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, but now, the legendary mech franchise is giving fans the opportunity to add one of the most popular mechs of the series, the Zaku 2, to their office with its own tape dispenser! Needless to say, while Gundam has appeared throughout a number of different pieces of merchandise over the years, this latest office utility is definitely one of the strangest that we've seen so far and will allow you to truly show off your love of Gundam!

The Zaku Unit was the mech of choice for Char, the first major antagonist of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime, and was a go-to competitor to the Gundam unit as a part of the Zeon Principality. Though Zaku have never quite been thought of as powerful or as recognizable as the original Gundam units, they have made for some excellent "cannon fodder" throughout the Universal Century story lines. With the next feature length film taking place in the same universe as the original anime in Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, expect to see some Zaku make appearances in this brand new story following the spiritual successor of both Char and Amuro.

Twitter User HobbyLink shared the first look at the unique tape dispenser that takes the head/helmet of a Zaku and uses it as a traditional office item that can allow fans of Mobile Suit Gundam to show off just how much they love the legendary mech franchise:

What screams 'practicality' more than an absolutely massive #MobileSuitGundam tape dispenser modeled after Char's #Zaku II Head? Nothing! That's about all we have to say about this one! 📦 PREORDER NOW 📦https://t.co/Tro6UFn42V pic.twitter.com/iqeJvArUZp — HobbyLink Japan (@hobbylink) August 7, 2020

This tape dispenser will retail for around $78 USD from Hobby Link Japan, giving Gundam fans a strange new piece of merch! Though 2020 has seen a lot of delays in the world of the Gundam franchise, with the likes of the aforementioned feature length film and the G-Satellite being pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Walking Gundam life sized statue will be taking its first steps later this year!

Will you be picking up this tape dispenser that is modeled after the Zaku of the Gundam franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mobile suits!

