New Adult Swim Uzumaki Preview Coming To Cloud Mitsuri

Junji Ito's Uzumaki is slated to arrive next year, giving us a brand new take on one of the horror master's biggest stories in his repertoire of unsettling manga, and an upcoming anime convention, Cloud Mitsuri, is hyping the arrival of a panel that will dive further into this upcoming series created by Adult Swim and Production IG. With a release date yet to be revealed as to when this spooky tale will arrive to audiences, we're crossing our fingers that the story of a cursed town obsessed with spirals will be arriving sooner rather than later.

Junji Ito's collection of spooky stories have received their fair share of adaptations through the years, with Uzumaki actually getting a live action feature length film that arrived in the year 2000. While the story of Tomie was originally set to be a live action series that would be released on the unique streaming platform of Quibi, the shuttering of the platform has left the question of the future of this show in question, with it being most likely that the television show is dead in the water. While the latest anime adaptation came in the form of The Junji Ito Collection, fans were split as many believed that the art wasn't able to hit the same level of quality as the original artist.

Twitter User All The Anime shared the news that the anime convention of Cloud Matsuri would be having a special panel about the upcoming Junji Ito adaptation, which will involve both director Hiroshi Nagahama and producer Maki Terashima, leading us to believe that some new details are on the way:

Did you hear? At #CloudMatsuri this Saturday we'll preview the upcoming @AdultSwim adaptation of Junji Ito's @UzumakiAnime1 in a special panel with director Hiroshi Nagahama & producer @MakiTerashima ahead of its premiere in 2021! Don't miss out!

Details: https://t.co/HoBeZOqNqD pic.twitter.com/b1ETfpQjgl — All The Anime (@AllTheAnime) November 18, 2020

Uzumaki on its surface might sound ridiculous, with a curse involving spirals seeming far too strange to be scary, but Junji Ito is a master of taking insane situations and making them terrifying when taking place with an unexpected populace. As the upcoming adaptation is looking to use an art style that makes it look identical to Ito's work, fans are excited to dive into this new Adult Swim series!

