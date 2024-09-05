Uzumaki Drums Up Scares in Eerie New Trailer: Watch

Uzumaki is gearing up for its long-awaited anime debut. The iconic horror manga by Junji Ito has been scaring fans for decades, and many have asked to see its frights on the small screen. The team at Drive and Production I.G. will grant that wish soon as Uzumaki will hit Adult Swim on September 28, and today, we have been given a new trailer teasing Ito's vision.

And spoiler! The trailer is more ominous than you'd expected. It is clear that Uzumaki is unlike any anime adaptation of Ito's work we have seen, and that is a good thing.

As you can see above, the trailer for Uzumaki is downright terrifying as we are brought into the world of Kurouzu-cho, a small town plagued by a curse. The supernatural entity imbues the town with spirals, leaving the locals dismayed and enchanted by the phenomenon. In this latest trailer, we are introduced to Kirie Goshima and her boyfriend Shuichi Saito as they navigate life in the town. And as the story goes forward, Uzumaki will show fans why even something as simple as spirals can be terrifying.

If you are not familiar with Uzumaki, you should know this horror series debuted in 1998 under Ito, and it has three volumes to its name. The story stands as one of Ito's most beloved alongside Tomie and Gyo. Known as the Stephen King of manga, the horror master has an incredible catalog under thumb, and many of those stories have been adapted for screen. Sadly, most of the Junji Ito anime out there has left netizens wanting, but Uzumaki will hopefully end that curse.

How to Read the Uzumaki Manga?

If you want to know more about Ito, the artist is still working on new titles, and Uzumaki is easy to find ahead of its anime premiere. Viz Media handles the manga's release in English. So for more info on Uzumaki, you can read its bone-chilling blurb below:

"Kurouzu-cho, a small fogbound town on the coast of Japan, is cursed. According to Shuichi Saito, the withdrawn boyfriend of teenager Kirie Goshima, their town is haunted not by a person or being but a pattern: UZUMAKI, the spiral-the hypnotic secret shape of the world. The bizarre masterpiece horror manga is now available all in a single volume. Fall into a whirlpool of terror!"

