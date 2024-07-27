Uzumaki Anime to Air Both Japanese and English Dub Releases

Junji Ito’s Uzumaki will be making its debut with Adult Swim later this Fall, and it’s been announced that both the Japanese and English language dubs will be broadcast with the network. Uzumaki was first announced to be in the works as a new Adult Swim original anime a few years ago, but it’s been fairly quiet in terms of concrete updates as fans have been eagerly waiting to see the new series in action. But thankfully, the wait will soon be over as Uzumaki will finally be making its premiere later this Fall with Adult Swim in both languages.

Previously confirming that it would feature both English subtitled and dubbed releases, Adult Swim has now confirmed that Uzumaki will be airing both of its iterations with Adult Swim beginning this September. First the English subtitled broadcast will premiere on September 28th, then it will be followed by an encore broadcast featuring the English dub on Thursdays beginning on October 3rd. So fans curious to see both languages will be able to check them out as they air or stream with Max during its run.

Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushishi, The Flowers of Evil), with music composed by Colin Stetson (Hereditary) for Adult Swim and Production I.G, Junji Ito’s Uzumaki anime will be premiering with Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Saturday, September 28th at 12:30AM EST for its original Japanese audio release with English subtitles. It will then be available for streaming with Max the next day, and will air its English dub release with an encore broadcast every Thursday at 12:30AM beginning October 3rd.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from Uzumaki as such, “‘Let’s leave this town together,’ asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents is turning into spirals. People’s eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kuouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?”

If you wanted to check out Uzumaki for yourself, you can actually find Junji Ito’s original manga series with Viz Media’s Viz Manga app with a paid subscription.