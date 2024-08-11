Junji Ito’s Uzumaki Anime Shares Japanese Trailer

Junji Ito’s classic Uzumaki manga will be making its highly anticipated anime debut later this Fall, and Adult Swim is gearing up for its premiere with the release of its Japanese language trailer! Uzumaki has been one of the new Adult Swim original anime first announced to be in production a few years ago, and has since become one of the biggest new projects fans have been waiting to see. Each new update has looked better than the last, and soon we’ll get to see a final version of it all later this September when it finally makes its long awaited premiere.

With Uzumaki making its debut this September on Toonami, Adult Swim is planning to broadcast both its Japanese and English language broadcasts. First it will be premiering with Toonami with English subtitles, and that’s the focus of the newest trailer released for the upcoming Junji Ito anime adaptation shared during the recent broadcasts of the Adult Swim programming block. You can check out the newest look at Uzumaki below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/swimpedia/status/1822505932334448993

Uzumaki Anime Release Date

Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushishi, The Flowers of Evil), with music composed by Colin Stetson (Hereditary) for Adult Swim and Production I.G, Junji Ito‘s Uzumaki anime will be premiering with Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Saturday, September 28th at 12:30AM EST for its original Japanese audio release with English subtitles. It will then be available for streaming with Max the next day, and will air its English dub release with an encore broadcast every Thursday at 12:30AM beginning October 3rd.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from Uzumaki as such, “‘Let’s leave this town together,’ asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents is turning into spirals. People’s eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kuouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?”

If you wanted to check out Uzumaki for yourself ahead of the new anime’s premiere, you can actually find Junji Ito’s original manga series with Viz Media’s Viz Manga app with a paid subscription.