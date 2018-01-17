V Jump Shares New Look At Ultra Instinct Goku

To say Ultra Instinct is popular would be an understatement. The power-up debuted last October, and the Dragon Ball fandom has yet to stop buzzing about it. Now, a magazine has shared a new take on the form, but fans are not sure how they feel about it.

Over in Japan, the latest issue of V-Jump shared its take on Ultra Instinct Goku for Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The video game franchise is preparing to release a new promo card for the character, and its cartoon-ish take on Goku’s form has fans split.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the top of the advert shows an anime-friendly take on Goku. The hero doesn’t have a big energy aura for Ultra Instinct but there is a silver-lining of Ki going around him. With his uniform torn, Goku looks a bit beat up but very ready to fight with his silver eyes furrowed.

Dragon Ball Heroes with that ULTRA INSTINCT GOKU!#DragonBall pic.twitter.com/d62SQIy77z — ShonenGames (@ShonenGameZ) January 17, 2018

However, it is the game’s card that has fans scratching their heads. The inset image shows a shirtless Goku flexing in his Ultra Instinct form, but its wavy aura looks nothing like anything fans have seen. Fans admit they prefer Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ first card of Ultra Instinct Goku, but this second edition is better than nothing.

If you have not been keeping up with Dragon Ball, you may have a lot of questions about Ultra Instinct. The form made its debut last fall when Goku finally went head-to-head with Jiren, an insanely strong fighter from Universe 11. The all-powerful opponent gave Goku a run for his money as the Saiyan’s Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken form did nothing against him. When Jiren blew back Goku’s Spirit Bomb, the Saiyan managed to unlock Ultra Instinct, a power that allows him to dodge attacks unconsciously. Now, Goku has to get a handle on the form before Jiren dominates the Tournament of Power, but fans aren’t so sure if that is even possible.

Do you want Goku to be the only Saiyan capable of using Ultra Instinct? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!