Plan a Date for Valentine’s Day with Crunchyroll’s Most Romantic Anime

There is just a week to go before Valentine’s Day arrives, and that means love is in the air. Whether your taken or not, the holiday is one that asks everyone to dive into their romantic fantasies for just a day or two. This means plenty of people have plans to celebrate, and some might just want to kick back and enjoy a TV marathon as such. So if that describes you, Crunchyroll has some top-tier romances for you to binge next week!

After all, there are few places better to binge anime than Crunchyroll, and it has a number of genres available. When it comes to romance, fans can watch everything from drama to comedies and even slice-of-life. You can even binge from harem series if that’s what you are into, and I’ll never pass up the chance to recommend Uta no Prince to anyone.

If you want to know more about Crunchyroll’s recommended picks for Valentine’s Day, you can check out its catalog below. After having seen all of these shows, I can definitely recommend my favorites. Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a modern classic while Lovely Complex is an underrated beauty. But for now, feel free to check out any of the series below!

Boys Over Flowers (Hana Yori Dango) – A young woman from a working class family struggles to fit into her elite high school, but her fierce determination to stand up for herself captures the hearts of the F4, the four most wealthy and handsome men at her school.



Cardcaptor Sakura – Young Sakura’s life is changed forever when she accidently releases the magical and powerful Clow Cards. To collect each card, she must rely on her friends and family.



Fushigi Yugi – This beloved 90’s anime series based on the Shojo manga of the same name follows the journey of a young student whose life is changed forever when she and her friend are transported inside a mysterious book!



Honey and Clover – This coming of age romance series follows a group of art school students as they navigate creativity, self discovery and love!



Kaguya-sama: Love is War – This Anime Award winning series (Best Comedy 2021, Best Girl 2021) follows two elite students who have fallen in love with each other but can’t bring themselves to be honest. This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love trying to get the other to confess first!



Lovely Complex – A tall female student and a short male student can’t decide who’s less likely to find love before graduating, and ultimately bet each other on who’ll actually land a mate.



Love of Kill- In this new romantic action Winter 2022 simulcast series, two mismatched assassins find themselves wrapped up in a battle of organizations in this upcoming thriller series! Coming soon this season on Crunchyroll.



My Dress-Up Darling – Two opposite worlds collide as one shy boy and a popular girl find a connection via cosplay!



My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy follows wealthy heiress Katarina Claes in her adventures in love!



My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU – This romantic, slice of life comedy series follows two seemingly different students as they navigate high school and extracurricular activities.



The Quintessential Quintuplets – High school student Futaro Uesugi and the Nakano Quintuplets continue their studies in Season 2, with love and marriage right on the horizon!



Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai – This romantic comedy follows a student who meets a wild bunny girl in the library. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl!



ReLIFE – Arata Kaizaki’s life isn’t going well after graduation. He gets the chance to go back to high school and fix his circumstances in this romantic slice of life series.



Rent-a-Girlfriend – After a big breakup, Kazuya Kinoshita meets Chizuru Mizuhara, a young woman who works as a “Rental Girlfriend.”



Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You – In this sweet, coming of age romantic comedy, an awkward young teen grows into herself, facing obstacles and challenges as she falls in love with the person who helped her find her confidence.



TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You – This Crunchyroll Original series follows the cute newlywed life of Nasa and Tsukasa after they fell in love at first sight!



Your lie in April – This romantic drama follows a young pianist whose world becomes monotone after the death of his mother and the young violinist who changes his life forever.



Do you have any anime series on your watchlist for Valentine’s Day? Did you favorite rom-com make the cut above? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.