Velma Season 2 Is Officially Happening

It seems the rumors were true! Following its debut last year, Velma is gearing up for another round of episodes. The adult comedy has been given an order for season two, so Mindy Kaling's take on Velma will be back on Max before you know it.

This renewal was confirmed earlier today as Warner Bros. Discovery held a big panel at Annecy Festival regarding its animated slate. It was there the team confirmed Velma season 2 is underway. This information comes months after rumors surfaced about Velma's renewal. Despite mixed reactions to season 1, rumors suggested Velma was already putting together a new season behind the scenes, so it seems that was all true.

Now if you have not seen Velma just yet, you can always find season 1 on Max. The animated adult comedy is a sort-of prequel to Scooby-Doo. It follows Velma as the sleuth uncovers various mysteries while working through adolescence. Filled with edgy quips and dark humor, Velma isn't meant for young Scooby-Doo fans by any means, but even older fans weren't sure how to feel about the show.

After all, Velma has a 40% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and that is generous when compared to its audience score. More than 10,000 votes have put Velma at just 7% thanks to its "mean-spirited" humor. While some simply review-bombed Velma for the fun of it, many die-hard Hanna Barbera fans have critiqued Velma for its callous tone. Still, others admit they love the new take on Velma, and Max did secure record-breaking viewership upon the show's premiere last year.

Max is clearly betting big on Velma, and this animated project is not the only one gunning for the streaming service. Warner Bros. Discovery also announced its Clone High Revival will continue with another season. These orders join a slew of animated projects slated for release this year including Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. The spin-off series will follow the gender-swapped versions of Finn and Jake on their own adventures through the multiverse. So if you grew up with Shaggy or Princess Bubblegum, Max has you covered these days.

What do you think about Velma's season 2 comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.