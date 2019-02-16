Internet Reacts to Funimation Cutting Ties With Vic Mignogna

Funimation has officially announced they are cutting ties with actor Vic Mignogna following an internal investigation into several allegations about Mignogna’s inappropriate conduct, and this has shaken the anime community.

The on-going controversy surrounding Mignogna began earlier this year as fans took to social media to share stories about their encounters with the actor. Fans and anime convention volunteers came forward to reveal they were inappropriately approached or touched by Mignogna without consent.

The conversation around these allegations began to grow as notable voice actors in the English dub community such as Monica Rial shared their own stories about Mignogna. Rooster Teeth soon after confirmed it was cutting ties with the actor, “Effective today, Vic Mignogna is no longer a part of the cast of RWBY and Rooster Teeth is ending all associations with Mignogna,” the company tweeted earlier this month. “This will not affect the creative content of RWBY.”

In the days following the allegations, Mignogna took to Twitter to share his own statement regarding the encounters mentioned by fans. The voice actor last took to social media asking fans to remember that “there are always two sides to every story.”

Now, following Funimation’s own investigation into Mignogna’s conduct, Funimation has confirmed they will no longer be engaging Mignogna in future productions. There are currently no details as to what the extent of this statement means, such as whether or not his recent work as Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be altered before the home release but it confirms future works will not involve Mignogna.

Everyone, we wanted to give you an update on the Vic Mignogna situation. Following an investigation, Funimation recast Vic Mignogna in Morose Mononokean Season 2. Funimation will not be engaging Mignogna in future productions. — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 11, 2019

Read on to find out what the anime community is feeling about this decision, as it’s caused a pretty notable divide among those who “stand with” Mignogna and those who wished to “kick” him from his anime projects.

Most Important to Note

I think what is most important about Funimation choosing to no longer work with Vic is that they made that decision after an internal investigation. While I’m sure our voices were the reason for them to perform one, they’d have not dropped him based just on us. #KickVic — Kaylyn Saucedo – ???????? (@MarzGurl) February 11, 2019

Privacy vs. Demand

funimation is not required to disclose the specific findings of their investigation of vic mignogna to appease his stans’ need for “evidence.” much of his misconduct may have been reported in confidence. the privacy of survivors > the demands of fans who refuse to face reality — piss (@mrbrobot) February 11, 2019

‘Why Isn’t There a Criminal Investigation?’

Why isn’t there a criminal investigation if it’s as bad as everyone is saying it is? Surely with the amount of people allegedly effected by his actions it shouldn’t be that hard, right? — Raigar (@RaigarWasTaken) February 11, 2019

‘It is Not Their Job to Give Us Proof’

I don’t think people properly understand that companies don’t deal with criminal lawsuits if they don’t have to. The fact that they had an internal investigation and found viable enough proof of all they need to do. It is not their job to give us that proof. — Kevin Billingsley (@Keanehandiam) February 11, 2019

‘No Right to the Evidence’

Let no one forget that only those involved have a “right” to the evidence. It is literally no one’s business but the accused, the accusers, and parties they deem relevant. #KickVic https://t.co/aqlXQ2WfLu — ya boi (@dezatoshiata) February 11, 2019

Will Broly Be Re-Dubbed?

It looks #KickVic won. @vicmignogna career is officially over. The question is will they re-dub his lines for home release of #Broly? I know the #IStandWithVic people will be disappointed by this news. I assume a court battle is going to be next. #BelieveWomen #BelieveInEvidence https://t.co/NLGesbcxOG — Ryan Bramwell (@BrammerHammer23) February 11, 2019

Will Other Productions Be Re-Dubbed?

Question, will there be an attempt to redub him in other anime adaptions that have his voice? I would honestly like to see the legacy he’s recovered be erased. And back in 2015 me and many of my friends petitioned against his dubbing in the Free! series, that along with FMA – — Taylor ✨?✨ (@celestialtabris) February 11, 2019

‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’