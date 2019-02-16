Anime

Internet Reacts to Funimation Cutting Ties With Vic Mignogna

Funimation has officially announced they are cutting ties with actor Vic Mignogna following an internal investigation into several allegations about Mignogna’s inappropriate conduct, and this has shaken the anime community.

The on-going controversy surrounding Mignogna began earlier this year as fans took to social media to share stories about their encounters with the actor. Fans and anime convention volunteers came forward to reveal they were inappropriately approached or touched by Mignogna without consent.

The conversation around these allegations began to grow as notable voice actors in the English dub community such as Monica Rial shared their own stories about Mignogna. Rooster Teeth soon after confirmed it was cutting ties with the actor, “Effective today, Vic Mignogna is no longer a part of the cast of RWBY and Rooster Teeth is ending all associations with Mignogna,” the company tweeted earlier this month. “This will not affect the creative content of RWBY.”

In the days following the allegations, Mignogna took to Twitter to share his own statement regarding the encounters mentioned by fans. The voice actor last took to social media asking fans to remember that “there are always two sides to every story.”

Now, following Funimation’s own investigation into Mignogna’s conduct, Funimation has confirmed they will no longer be engaging Mignogna in future productions. There are currently no details as to what the extent of this statement means, such as whether or not his recent work as Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be altered before the home release but it confirms future works will not involve Mignogna.

Read on to find out what the anime community is feeling about this decision, as it’s caused a pretty notable divide among those who “stand with” Mignogna and those who wished to “kick” him from his anime projects.

