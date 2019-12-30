Vinland Saga Crew Comments on Season One Finale

Vinland Saga has kept fans on the edge of their seats this entire season. The show climbed the ranks to become one of 2019’s breakout hits, but its time came to close. Not long ago, the first season wrapped with an epic finale, and now the show’s crew is speaking out on the final episode.

Taking to Twitter, the official Vinland Saga page posted a message thanking fans after the finale aired. “Thank you for your viewing of Episode 24 “END OF THE PROLOGUE.” We have a special movie for all viewers,” the page teased.

The little clip teased a slew of upcoming events from the manga which the first season did not get to cover. It did not confirm a second season is on the way, but it did tease the arrival of Einar, Wild, and Gudrid.

Another crew member took to Twitter to share their excitement over the finale. Shuhei Yabuta, the director of Vinland Saga, wrote a message in English for the show’s international fans.

“Thank you for watching Vinland Saga! Without your encouragement, my team could never finish the work! I’m very pleased to engage in conversation with everyone through this title! The story ends once, but I would be grateful if you could keep expanding the world of VINLAND,” he shared.

Of course, fans are showering the crew with praise over the finale. The episode shocked fans as much as it excited them, and they’re hoping more anime is to come. After all, there is lots of Vinland Saga left to adapt, so here’s to hoping things work out for WIT Studio and Thorfinn Karlsefni.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine,, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English release and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”