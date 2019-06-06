Vinland Saga Releases Third Trailer

Ready for some animated vikings to pillage their way into your living room? Vinland Saga, the fan favorite manga, will be releasing a brand new anime this year in Japan and on Amazon Prime Video for US viewers. With anticipation swelling, a third trailer has dropped for the series that brings historical events to life through the medium of anime.

The Vinland Saga anime will be produced by Wit Studios, the same animation house that has been bringing the hard hitting action and nihilistic themes of Attack On Titan to life. The Japanese voice cast has been announced with Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn, Shizuka Ishigami as young Thorfinn, and Kenichirou Matsuda as Thors (that’s a lot of Thors!).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evoking feelings of the series Berserk, Vinland Saga takes real life events and recreates them with a flair for the dramatic through this new anime series. Whether or not the series will attempt to incorporate any supernatural beings or events into the proceedings is still up in the air. Exploring the world of the Danish invasion of England in the early 1000’s, this new anime series follows the trials and tribulations of the character Thorfinn, from a child to a grown man, as he searches for a new country called “Vinland”. The series will be directed by Shuhei Yabuta whose past experience included the much overlooked anime series of Inuyashiki.

Premiering on July 7th of this year with a scheduled 24 episodes to start off the series, the anime has a lot to live up to with the amazing artwork and emotional thematic tones of the manga that inspired it.

Are you excited to dive into the world of Vikings with the upcoming Vinland Saga series? If you’re a fan of the manga, what are you most excited to see animated? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Lief Erikson.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such:

“Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”