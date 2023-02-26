Vinland Saga Announces Sudden Break

It seems like Vinland Saga is about to leave fans on read for a while. After all, new reports have surfaced about the manga and an upcoming hiatus. According to the series creator, Vinland Saga is on a break this month, but rest assured the series will make a comeback later this spring.

The update comes from Kodansha as Vinland Saga confirmed it would not release a new chapter in Afternoon as expected. The magazine was slated to drop a new chapter over the weekend as Afternoon releases its monthly issue at the end of each month. However, Vinland Saga was missing this time around, and series creator Makoto Yukimura addressed his absence shortly after the magazine's release.

According to the artist, the manga's hiatus in February has nothing to do with his health or any other personal conflicts. The problem all came down to his artwork. Yukimura said he wasn't happy with the art he'd done on the manga as of late, so an extension was granted.

So no, Vinland Saga is not taking an extended hiatus or anything like that. It just seems Yukimura is a perfectionist when it comes to his art, and fans will hopefully get to see the fruits of his labor in March.

If you are not familiar with Vinland Saga's current run, you should know the series is a hot one under Kodansha. With a hit anime under belt, Vinland Saga's manga is easier to read now online and in print than ever before. And if the anime is more your pace, season two went live earlier this year and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, and more.

