Police Arrest Suspect for Arson Threat on Former Attack on Titan Studio

Police in Japan have arrested a suspect for allegedly sending an arson threat to WIT Studio, the production company behind Attack on Titan's first three seasons, Vinland Saga, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Great Pretender, Vivy: Flourite's Song and more. Police from Tokyo's Musashino Police Station have reported the arrest of a 25 year old woman from the Miyagi prefecture on the forcible obstruction of business. According to their report (as detailed by Anime News Network), the suspect in question had allegedly sent an email to the studio threatening to set it on fire.

When the police made the arrest this past week, the suspect had admitted to the charge. According to the report, the suspect had allegedly sent an email to WIT Studio on May 7th with the following, "I will set your headquarters on fire in one week." WIT Studio had since responded by increasing their security at the cost of obstructing their daily business. The police are currently investigating the suspect for potential mental illness suffering, and if she had sent threatening emails to the studio before.

It's no surprise to see police in Japan handling arson threats like this with even more due caution and immediacy than ever before. It's been two years since the tragic arson of Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio building that resulted in the loss of several lives and the injury of many others. Though Kyoto Animation is now producing more works at last, it's clear that the tragedy of the event continues to have a huge impact.

No official judgements or convictions have been made on this matter, but police are investigating all of these potential options considering that the Kyoto Animation arson unfortunately stemmed from the arsonist in question feeling like the studio had stolen one of their ideas. Thankfully, this situation has been caught early on before it could potentially become another tragedy.

WIT Studio is currently in the process of several new works such as the currently airing Vivy: Flourite's Song as part of the Spring 2021 schedule, a new series coming adapting Sosuke Toka's Osama Ranking, and an upcoming original project for Netflix dubbed Vampire in the Garden. The studio has already made its mark with fans for its work on Attack on Titan's first three seasons, Seraph of the End, The Ancient Magus' Bride, Vinland Saga, and many other notable anime projects released within the last decade or so.

