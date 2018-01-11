‘Violet Evergarden’ Reveals Episode Count

With 2018 kicking into gear, anime fans have one thing on their minds. The winter season is moving in, bringing long-awaited series like Overlord and Devilman back to the small screen. However, there are few shows as hyped as Violet Evergarden, so you can understand why fans are a bit upset right now.

After all, it looks like the anticipated anime will only last 14 episodes.

Over on Twitter, fans shared the latest news about Violet Evergarden after a Japanese website apparently confirmed its length. Right now, the anime is listed for 14 episodes on various retail listings. Kyoto Animation has yet to share word on the official count, but a shortened season order was expected.

Violet Evergarden TV anime is listed for 14 episodes (format may be 13 episodes + 1 unaired)

After all, the series is an untested one in the anime realm. Violet Evergarden was created back in 2015 by writer Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase. The popular series was greenlit for an anime by Kyoto Animation not long after, and it premiered in Japan on January 10 after several sneak-previews went live last year.

For those unfamiliar with Violet Evergarden, the series is a beautiful one. It tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

So far, there is no word on when Violet Evergarden will make its debut in the U.S. Netflix is the licensor of the anime, but it will not screen simultaneously abroad. ComicBook will keep you updated on Netflix’s release date when it is announced.

Are you excited for Violet Evergarden?