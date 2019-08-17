Violet Evergarden Gaiden Debuts First Trailer

Violet Evergarden was one of the most critically successful anime releases of 2018, and fans have been wanting to see more of the anime ever since the first season came to an end. They’ll soon get their wish with two major film projects. The first is a side-story in which Violet Evergarden meets a young woman who continues to feel like she’s trapped in her noble house and rules. Dubbed Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll, the side-story film recently debuted its first trailer and you can check it out in the video above.

Opening in Japan on September 6th, the film’s run will last three weeks until September 26th after it was extended following the tragic Kyoto Animation fire. Although it seemed like the film’s release would be delayed, the opposite in fact happen as it now has an additional week for fans in Japan to see it in theaters.

The official website for the new film revealed the new characters and cast members coming to the film as well. Along with the returning cast from the original anime series, the film will introduce Minako Kotobuki as Isabella York, a young woman from the noble house of York who’s currently feeling cold about her future, Aoi Yuki as Taylor Bartlett, a young girl with no family who comes to pay Violet a visit while she takes up a job as Isabella’s manners teacher.

This won’t be the only new project coming from the Violet Evergarden anime franchise either as Violet Evergarden the Movie is currently slated for a release in January 2020. This sequel film project will take place years after the events of the war and feature Taichi Ishidate returning from the series to direct. Other returning staff members include Reiko Yoshida as scriptwriter, Akiko Takase as character designer and chief animation director, and Evan Call as composer.

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can currently stream Violet Evergarden‘s 13 episode run on Netflix. For those unfamiliar the series, it tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.