‘Violet Evergarden’ Announces New Anime Project

Kyoto Animation usually lies at the forefront of gorgeous character design and animation in their projects, and the latest, Violet Evergarden, is no exception. While fans in the United States have yet to see the series for themselves, it celebrated quite a bit of popularity in Japan.

So much popularity, in fact, that a new anime project is currently in the works for the series.

While there are no concrete details for the new project as of the moment, fans are hoping it could be a sequel of some sort. New anime projects often come in the form of a compilation film after the series is over, but it could also be a brand new story in the form of a film or even a sequel series. Either way, fans can’t wait to see what this turns out to be.

Fans in the United States will soon be able to see the series for themselves when it arrives on Netflix April 5. There was a bit of controversy in the anime fandom as the series premiered and simulcast to territories outside of Japan, but not in the United States as Netflix here preferred to save it for one bingeable release.

For those unfamiliar with Violet Evergarden, the series is a beautiful one. It tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

Violet Evergarden stars Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden, Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Bougainvillea, Aya Endo as Cattleya Baudelaire, and Kouki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue. Taichi Ishidate and original series illustrator Akiko Takase handled directing and character design duties, Reiko Yoshida handled the series composition, Yota Tsuruoka served as the sound director, Evan Call composed the music for the series, and the opening theme “Sincerely” is performed by TRUE.

The series originally began as a series of light novels written by Kana Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Akiko Takase. Published under Kyoto Animation’s KA Esuma Bunko imprint, the series had won the grand prize during the fifth Kyoto Animation Awards in the novel category. This marked the first time that a series won a grand prize in any of the Award’s three subsequent categories (novel, scenario, and manga). The series was later adapted into an anime series in 2018, and ran for 14 episodes.