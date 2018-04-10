‘Violet Evergarden’ Confirms New Anime Project

Kyoto Animation has outdone themselves this year as the latest anime series released from the studio has been met with much fan acclaim. Violet Evergarden has been sch a success, that a new project for the series was announced to be in the works.

The project has been previously announced on the book jacket of one of the light novels, but has been confirmed by the official Twitter account for the anime:

While not much had been known about the project previously, the new announcement confirms that it will be a completely new work for the anime series. This should be good news for fans who had worried that the new project would be a compilation of the events in the series.

Fans in the United States are now able to see the series for themselves as it became available for streaming on Netflix April 5. There was a bit of controversy in the anime fandom as the series premiered and simulcast to territories outside of Japan, but not in the United States as Netflix here preferred to save it for one binge-able release.

For those unfamiliar with Violet Evergarden, the series is a beautiful one. It tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

Violet Evergarden stars Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden, Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Bougainvillea, Aya Endo as Cattleya Baudelaire, and Kouki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue. Taichi Ishidate and original series illustrator Akiko Takase handled directing and character design duties, Reiko Yoshida handled the series composition, Yota Tsuruoka served as the sound director, Evan Call composed the music for the series, and the opening theme “Sincerely” is performed by TRUE.

The series originally began as a series of light novels written by Kana Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Akiko Takase. Published under Kyoto Animation’s KA Esuma Bunko imprint, the series had won the grand prize during the fifth Kyoto Animation Awards in the novel category. This marked the first time that a series won a grand prize in any of the Award’s three subsequent categories (novel, scenario, and manga). The series was later adapted into an anime series in 2018, and ran for 14 episodes.