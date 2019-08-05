Viral Pikachu Painting Rallies to Become Official Pokemon TCG Artwork

The Pokemon Company recently held a special contest in Japan where artists submitted their work for the chance to become the official art for new cards in the official trading card game. While the winners are as adorable or gorgeous as one would expect for the official trading card portraits, one submitted painting has gotten a lot of traction for standing out for a number of different reasons. And in this Internet age, creepier images are often more interesting.

Artist @gomi_kuzu_tarou has gone viral on Twitter for their…unique Pikachu painting, and is now rallying to become one of the official Pokemon trading cards. If this does come to pass, fans will certainly be keeping an eye on this particular Pikachu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although there’s no reason given for it’s contest loss, @gomi_kuzu_tarou hilariously mentioned how they’ve lost contact with The Pokemon Company. Their take on Pikachu certainly has a unique look, and its slightly realistic take on the famous mascot gives it a Renaissance era vibe. At first glance it seems like it could be art perfect for the trading card game, but perhaps The Pokemon Company chose works that were much more traditional.

Pikachu has gone viral for many odd looks such as this as Pokemon merchandise has resulted in many strange new takes. With unexpected packaging, merchandise capitalizing on adorable Pikachu faces, and releases so wild that the voice of Detective Pikachu himself, Ryan Reynolds, had to respond, this Pikachu look isn’t all that different from the bevy of odd ways the character has been represented over the years. Maybe this will become official card art yet!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the much anticipated Alolan League arc is now in full swing. Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”