Viz Media Will SimulPub Death Note’s New Manga

The last couple of years have been pretty good to fans of anime and manga that came up in the 2000s. While it’s also a somber reflection of just how much time has passed, many of the biggest series fans of a certain age were drawn to at the height of anime and manga’s first big breakthrough into pop culture are celebrating landmark anniversaries. This is especially true for major Weekly Shonen Jump favorites like Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata’s Death Note, which is releasing a new chapter for the series 14 years after it ended.

Shueisha previously announced that a special revival one-shot chapter of Death Note will be released in Japan on February 4th, and now it’s been confirmed that fans outside in Japan won’t have to wait too long to read it themselves as Viz Media has announced it will be releasing the new Death Note one-shot on Monday, February 3rd.

This new Death Note one-shot will be joining Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library, and will be free upon release for those wanting to check it out. If you wanted to re-experience the original manga before the new chapter’s release on Monday, you can actually check out the 100 plus series through this digital vault as well with a $1.99 monthly subscription.

There currently no details as to the exact release time of the new chapter, but getting the release on the same day it releases in the pages of Jump SQ magazine in Japan is a huge plus. As for what to expect from the new chapter, this 87 page long special will take place after the events of the original Death Note series.

Ryuk will be coming to Earth once more with the Death Note and a new Kira will kick into action as the world deals with this chaos again after quite a long time. But thankfully it won’t be long before we get to see what the new chapter has to offer! What are you hoping to see in the Death Note revival? Did you want more from this series at all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations provided by Takeshi Obata for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003, Death Note has since inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. The series is described as such, “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”