Viz Media Hypes Major Shonen Jump Announcement Coming Soon

Viz Media has overseen Shonen Jump stateside for years, and the magazine is thriving under the attention. As manga continues to grow globally, the publisher has found new innovative ways to bring series like Jujutsu Kaisen to readers. And now, it seems like an exciting announcement is about to drop about the magazine.

Over on Twitter, Viz Media got fans buzzing all thanks to a simple tweet. The company made a post on its Shonen Jump account that is now promising a big announcement is on its way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Soon you’ll be able to show your Shonen Jump love in a whole new way. Exciting announcement tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/bXKwJwDqtk — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 18, 2022

“Soon you’ll be able to show your Shonen Jump love in a whole new way. Exciting announcement tomorrow,” Viz Media shared.

At this point, fans are not sure what to expect, but Shonen Jump goodies are always welcome. So far, Viz Media has excelled with its license of the magazine, and the publisher changed the game for readers with its online catalog. A few years back, Viz Media began simul-publishing chapters in Shonen Jump as they went live in Japan. This gave same-day access to hit series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

As the deal has expanded, Viz Media has become the go-to home for manga online, and this special teaser will only solidify that reputation. So if you’re on the edge of your seat, just know ComicBook.com will be bringing you all the latest information on this as it goes live.

What do you think of this little tease? How would you like to see Shonen Jump evolve stateside in the coming years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.