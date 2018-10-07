‘Voltron’, ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Getting Funko Pops

It isn’t easy finding anime merchandise on the cheap, but companies like Funko have made the endeavor a whole lot easier. Nowadays, getting your own Son Goku collectible just takes a trip to your local comic store, and it seems Funko is ready to make things that easy for a few other fan-favorite series.

After all, a new report is in, and it says Fullmetal Alchemist and Voltron: Legendary Defender are set to get some Funko Pops soon.

Over on Hot Topic, the news began buzzing when a visual for Shiro’s Pop was found. The figure, which can be seen below, shows off the older Paladin in all his white-haired glory. The figure recreates Shiro’s facial scar perfectly, and the Hot Topic exclusive will glow in the dark for good measure.

After this Pop was spotted, fans were quick to dig up reports regarding a whole slate of impending Funko figures. As it turns out, the Shiro piece was first teased in a previous leak, and that same deluge said Pops were coming for other Voltron favorites as well. Hunk, Keith, Lance, Pidge, Shiro, and Allura were all listed. Plus, a special 6-inch Pop for Voltron itself was put on the leaked list.

These figures were not the only ones leaked which anime fans latched onto. The report listed a slew of Fullmetal Alchemist Pops that were in the works. The collectibles include Alphonse, Edward, Winry, Colonel Mustang, and Major Armstrong. So far, fans have yet to see official announcements regarding these leaked figures, but the appearance of Shiro has added credibility to the surfaced slate.

For those interested in Voltron, you have some time to catch up with the series before it ends. The show will debut its eighth and final season on December 14. You can check out its synopsis below:

“After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It’s a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.”

As for Fullmetal Alchemist, the anime can be found on sites like Netflix and Hulu. Recently, the critically acclaimed series made a comeback when Japan unveiled its first live-action take on the Elric Brothers’ story.

So, will you be stocking up on any of these figures?