This ‘Voltron’ Reel Gives Keith, Shiro a Stunning Season 6 Do-Over

Voltron: Legendary Defender is six seasons in, and the show still has more to give. In a matter of days, Netflix will roll out the show’s new season, but there are plenty still hung up on season six. So, if you haven’t finished processing the most recent finale, you aren’t alone.

This stunning fan-video may help you come to terms with all your Shiro feels.

Over on Twitter, a user by the handle @goghbach took fans by surprise when they shared a new Voltron fan-animation. The clip, which can be found below, gives a what-if take on season six’s latter half that will make even the most casual of fans shed some mighty tears.

Starlight – Voltron Animation Basically a remake of my Mourning Bride vid with s6 thrown in pic.twitter.com/l6Wu8Vbhwu — See? (@goghbach) August 8, 2018

“Dont get me wrong i love how s6 was handled and executed but i cant help but wonder WHAT IF,” the artist wrote, and fans admit their what-if scenario is the best blend of whump and fluff.

The video is set to Muse’s “Starlight” and reimagines the final showdown between Shiro and Keith at the end of season six. After Shiro’s clone form is awakened by Haggar, the soldier turned against the Paladins and left Keith dead-set on saving his friend. The pair had a massive battle where they hashed out a lot of angsty feelings, and this gorgeous animation heightens all those emotions.

The interwoven reel flashes back between Keith’s past and present. While fighting Shiro, the fluid reel gives fans a glimpse into the dark trauma Keith faced after he learned about the failed Kerberos mission. The short windows are heart-wrenching to watch, and the animation takes things even further as Keith explores the starry consciousness of the Black Lion where Shiro’s true essence has been since his first battle with Zarkon.

As you can guess, this lovely reel has caught the Voltron fandom’s interest, and fans are not alone. Joaquim Dos Santos, the show’s co-executive producer, replied to the video with high praise.

“Wowzers! Could have used you in the actual production of this!!! Well done,” Dos Santos wrote.

So, if DreamWorks and Netflix wants to bring this animator on-board for Voltron, fans surely won't have a problem with the addition.

Voltron: Legendary Defender was created in 2016 by Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. The series is the fourth major TV project to bear the Voltron name with co-showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery overseeing the series. The show is based loosely on the original Japanese series Beast King GoLion and has since spawned multiple seasons as one of Netflix’s top original programs.

The first six seasons of Voltron: Legendary Defender are now streaming on Netflix. The site describes the series as, “Teenagers transported from Earth become pilots for robotic lions to fight in an intergalactic war. The Paladins of Voltron must learn to work as a team to assemble the robot Voltron and use its power to conquer the Galra Empire.”