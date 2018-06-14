‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’: The Paladins Meet Someone From Lotor’s Past in an Exclusive Clip

Voltron: Legendary Defender returns this Friday with a new season on Netflix, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from the upcoming episodes.

When the previous season ended, Lotor had defeated Zarkon to become the new leader of the Galra Empire, solidifying his alliance with the Voltron Coalition. Now Lotor gets an unexpected visit from someone from his past and is forced to introduce the Voltron Force to none other than his governess, who is beaming with pride at the “Blood Emperor” that Lotor has become.

ComicBook.com also spoke to Voltron: Legendary Defender showrunners Lauren Montgomery and Joaquim Dos Santos about the new season, which is one they said they’re particularly proud of.

“I hope people really enjoy the upcoming season,” Montgomery says. “I know we’re really proud of where it ends up. I think there’s gonna be a lot of questions answered in these last seven episodes of this arc, and I hope it resonates with them on some level.”

“Yeah, agreed,” adds Dos Santos. “We’re super stoked that it’s happening. And we’re really, really proud of this one. We’re proud of them all, but this one, in particular, it’s got a bunch of really cool stuff coming up.”

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Six arrives on Netflix June 15th. You can check out the show’s description below:

“From days long ago, from uncharted regions of the universe, comes the Netflix Original Series Voltron: Legendary Defender. DreamWorks Animation reimagines one of the most popular fan-favorite shows of all time in this all-new comedic action-packed show from executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos (The Legend of Korra, Avatar: The Last Airbender) and co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery (The Legend of Korra).

Five unsuspecting teenagers are transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war and become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil. Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as Voltron: Legendary Defender.”