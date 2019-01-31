Warner Bros. Teases New Anime Movie Announcement

Warner Bros. is surprisingly one of the biggest distributors of anime productions in Japan, and soon they’ll be announcing another addition to their slate during a special convention in Japan.

Along with teasing the reveal of the newest anime film in early February (as reported by Anime News Network), a special stage event will be held for the new project during the AnimeJapan 2019 convention in March.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Held on the Colbalt Blue Stage during AnimeJapan 2019, the “Warner Brothers Film New Film Stage Event” on March 23 will detail the new anime film Warner Bros. is distributing. The film will first be revealed during a seperate event sometime in February, and the stage event during AnimeJapan will provide more details about the film. The film’s staff and voice actors are also scheduled to appear during the convention’s event, but there are little other details as to what this new project could be, or who will be in attendance.

There’s unfortunately no clues as to what this new project could be, but Warner Bros. Japan distributes tons of popular anime series. They have had a hand in a number of popular series such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Mob Psycho 100, A Certain Magical Index, Selector Wixoss, and Is It Wrong to Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? among others.

Warner Bros. Japan has also distributed films based on the Pokemon series, Gintama, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and even DC Comics properties like Batman with Batman: Gotham Knight and Batman Ninja. While their new project could have a tie to one of the many projects they have produced or distributed in the past, it could also be something completely different entirely. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out before something about the new project is revealed either next month, or two months away from now.

The next big projects fans know Warner Bros. is having a hand in is the next big Pokemon film, Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION, which sees one of the most famous Pokemon projects, Pokemon: The First Movie, get a CG facelift. Scheduled to release July 12 in Japan, Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. Fans wouldn’t mind if that film reveals more details instead of something brand new.

via Anime News Network