Keep Love Alive with Anime’s Best Romances on Funimation

Funimation has some of the best anime there is, and the streaming service isn’t letting go of Valentine’s Day anytime soon. Sure, the holiday might last a single day, but there is never a bad time to reflect on romance. If rom-coms are what you like, Funimation has everything you need to get into your feels, and the site even has a playlist ready what will introduce you to its hits.

After all, Funimation has curated a list of anime series that are Valentine’s Day-approved and ready to watch all year long. Classics like Fruits Basket can be found on this list along with new hits like Horimiya and Snow White with the Red Hair. There are even exclusive titles to binge such as The Stranger by the Shore, and of course, we have our own recommendations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team at ComicBook.com has never hidden its love for Horimiya as the coming-of-age romance brings a grounded couple to life despite their outward appearances. If you’re looking for a tear-jerker, Your Lie in April will squeeze you heart in the best and worst ways possible. And for those looking to laugh, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is the perfect show for you to binge.

If you want to check out Funimation’s playlist for yourself, you can find all of its picks below:

Fruits Basket – Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!

Horimiya – A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she’s a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they’ve never shown. Could this blossom into something new?

The Stranger by the Shore – FUNIMATION EXCLUSIVE – After coming out to his parents, aspiring novelist Shun Hashimoto has no one to turn to, until the day he meets high schooler Mio Chibana on the beach. The two instantly click-just before Mio has to leave for the mainland. Now three years later, Mio returns with a confession. But after all this time, will Shun feel the same?

Snow White with the Red Hair – In the kingdom of Tanbarun lives an independent young pharmacist named Shirayuki. Shirayuki is a plain girl, save for her shock of beautiful apple-red hair. Her stunning mane gets her noticed by the prince, but instead of romancing her, he demands she be his concubine. Shirayuki chops off her lovely locks, and runs away to the neighboring kingdom where she befriends a handsome stranger.

Sasaki and Miyano – FUNIMATION EXCLUSIVE – It all started like a typical old-school boys’ love plotline-bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys’ love expert, he hasn’t quite realized…he’s in one himself. Which means it’s up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Known for being both brilliant and powerful, Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya lead the illustrious Shuchiin Academy as near equals. And everyone thinks they’d make a great couple. Pride and arrogance are in ample supply, so the only logical move is to trick the other into instigating a date! Who will come out on top in this psychological war where the first move is the only one that matters?

Toradora! – Cursed with his father’s threatening face, Ryuji Takasu is madly in love with Minorin, the one girl who doesn’t flee from him in terror. Taiga Aisaka, a notorious hothead and Minorin’s best friend, has a crush on Ryuji’s closest friend. The unlikely duo agree to help each other steal the hearts of the ones they care about-but perhaps true love is closer to them than they think.

Your lie in April – Kousei Arima was a genius pianist until his mother’s sudden death took away his ability to play. Left feeling hollow, he meets a carefree, independent, and sometimes short-tempered violinist named Kaori Miyazono one day. Her eccentric playing style immediately fascinates him. Kousei’s once monotonous life is about to change forever.

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale – Shima Tamahiko is a self-proclaimed pessimist who hates the world, and with good reason-he’s been exiled to the countryside by his wealthy family because of his disability. But his lonely life is turned upside down by the arrival of Tachibana Yuzuki, his arranged bride. Her cheerfulness slowly heals Shima’s heart in this slice of life romance set during the Taisho era.

Teasing Master Takagi-san: KARAKAI JOZU NO TAKAGI-SAN (Season 1) – Tired of being mercilessly teased by his classmate Takagi, Nishikata vows to get back at the girl that’s made him blush countless times. After all, if you blush, you lose! But getting vengeance isn’t so easy when every attempt blows up in his face. Will Nishikata ever make Takagi blush, or will he gain something more fulfilling from his bumbling attempts?

My Senpai is Annoying – Being seen as a full-fledged business woman isn’t easy for Futaba Igarashi when her senpai, Harumi, treats her like a kid. Days for her are never typical, at work or outside of it, with all the antics going on in her life. As mishaps ensue, she’ll find herself growing closer with her loudmouth senpai. Maybe Futaba feels more than she lets on, but one thing’s for sure: she’s still annoyed!

Kamisama Kiss – Nanami is a poor homeless high school girl until she accepts an offer to live at an old shrine – making her the new local god! After an awkward introduction, the handsome and hard-shelled fox spirit Tomoe reluctantly vows to protect her as her familiar. As Nanami learns the ins and outs of godhood, she meets more spirits along the way-including a cute snake god and a sexy crow demon!

The Duke of Death and His Maid – How can you fall in love when you can’t even hold hands? Due to a childhood curse, anything that the Duke touches will die-which makes his flirty maid’s behavior all the more shocking! Is there a way for the Duke and his companions to somehow break the curse, or is he doomed to a life where love is forever out of his reach?

The Quintessential Quintuplets [English Dub Only] – Five times the gain. Five times the pain. Futaro already has his hands full with the quintuplets, but when his first love shows up out of nowhere, things get even more complicated. How the girls deal with the competition may just seal their fate-and his!

Which of these romance series do you plan on binging in 2022? Did your favorites make Funimation’s cut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.