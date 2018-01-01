How To Watch BTS Perform On ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

UPDATE: BTS has performed “DNA” already and it can be watched here!

2018 has made its way to some parts of the globe, but the U.S. has yet to ring in the New Year. Tonight, 2017 will make its exit as New Year’s Eve kicks into full swing, and BTS will help liven up your late-night parties with a special appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

So, if you need a how-to for watching for watching the stage, ComicBook has you covered.

Tonight, BTS is slated to perform two different songs on ABC. Ryan Seacrest will be hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve starting at 8:00 p.m. EST. The show will last until 2:00 a.m. EST, and co-host Ciara will help ring in BTS’ performance during that timeframe from the West coast.

Right now, there is no word on when BTS is slated to perform during the end-of-year special. The hugely popular k-pop act will have its performance bookended by chart-toppers like Camilla Cabello, Britney Spears, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, and more. Fans will want to have the program on until the boys pop up, and here’s how you can watch.

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, then you will have it easy tonight. The New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special will air on ABC tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST. Fans with a cable provider can also watch the show online at ABC.com so long as they confirm their account information.

For those of you who are currently abroad from come from the US, there is a service out there for you. US TV Now is a site created for US citizens who live abroad and want to keep up with current events. Over on Tumblr, a tutorial has been created to help fans sign up for a free trial of the service. The 45-day subscription gets you 7 channels for free, and ABC HD is one such channel.

