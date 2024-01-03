WB Animation Exec Speaks Out Against the Use of A.I.

Warner Bros. Animation has gone through a number of changes in the last few years, and the President behind it all revealed that he's actually against using artificial intelligence in their works in order to better protect the artists at their studio. The use of A.I. technology has led to a massive debate among those in the animation industry as advancements in the technology itself stems from the use of stolen artwork from others. But for some industries, it also seems like a shortcut to a speedier delivery of a final product. But the President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios disagrees.

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, was recently in a roundtable with other studio executives for the LA Times, and they were asked about the use of A.I. technology and whether or not they were worried about it. Register responded first with, "Animation's a visual medium. But so far, I haven't seen anything AI can do visually that an artist doesn't do better currently" to whether or not he's been using it before elaborating further.

Warner Bros. Animation President Speaks Out Against A.I.

"As an animation studio, I just think it's important we protect the artists and the art form as long as we can," Register explained. "Because I think we should give jobs to people who really do that and so they can get their entry-level experience." Register was also asked about whether or not linear television could exist at the same time as streaming. Explaining that it's getting harder, "It's getting harder. As part of Warner Bros., we have lots of linear networks. They're very profitable and we're still selling great stuff to them. But we're also making sure there's a place that they will live also on streaming, so we're doing ambidextrous programming and selling."

But as they try and appeal to their audiences, their adult animation seems to be hitting off but they're having trouble appealing to children, "We make everything from preschool to adult animation, and it's the kids, that 6-to-11 core, that basically Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon and Disney all made their bones on. That is disappearing. We're seeing a lot more YA and adult animation doing great. And we see a lot of younger content being produced. But it's that space in the middle, and it's not just streaming that's getting kids away from linear. It's YouTube and it's Roblox."

via LA Times