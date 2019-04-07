Watch ‘We Never Learn: Bokuben’s Opening, Ending Here

Many of Shueisha’s recent favorites in Weekly Shonen Jump are making the jump to anime in 2019, and the Spring 2019 anime season features some of the strongest. One of the heavy hitters is a romantic comedy, and if everything goes as well as it does in the manga, We Never Learn: Bokuben just might turn out to be one of the most talked about anime of the season. With a brand new series comes a brand new set of opening and ending themes to give you an idea of what they’re all about.

The opening theme for We Never Learn: Bokuben is “Ready Study Go!” and the ending theme is titled “Never Give it Up!!.” Both the opening and ending theme are performed by the three lead actresses, Haruka Shiraishi, Miyu Tomita, and Sayumi Suzushiro. You can find both themes below thanks to Moetron News.

Directed by Yoshiaki Iwasaki for Silver x Arvo Animation, the series stars Ryota Osaka as Nariyuki Yuiga, Haruka Shiraishi as Fumino Furuhashi, Miyu Tomita as Rizu Ogata, Sayumi Suzushiro as Uruka Takemoto, Madoka Asahina as Asumi Kominami, and Lynn as Mafuyu Kirisu.

Licensed by Aniplex of America, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series was originally created by Taishi Tsutsui for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series is described as such:

“Nariyuki Yuiga is in his last and most painful year of high school. In order to gain the ‘special VIP recommendation’ which would grant him a full scholarship to college, he must now tutor his classmates as they struggle to prepare for entrance exams.

Among his pupils are ‘the sleeping beauty of the literary forest,’ Fumino Furuhashi, and ‘the Thumbelina supercomputer,’ Rizu Ogata–two of the most beautiful super-geniuses at the school! While these two were thought to be academically flawless, it turns out that they’re completely clueless outside of their pet subjects…!? As Nariyuki’s life is turned upside down by these quirky girls who just never learn, he must do everything he can to get them accepted into college! The stage is set for this romantic comedy featuring prodigies who never learn when it comes to studying and love!”

