We Never Learn: Bokuben Season 2 Reveals Trailer, Release Date

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump saw a great number of their recent manga hits making the jump to anime in the last couple of years, and one of the ones that flew under the radar for the most part has been the romantic comedy We Never Learn: Bokuben. The first season of the series wrapped as part of the Spring 2019 anime season, and thankfully for fans it’s not going to be that much wait for the follow up as the anime is gearing up for a return this October.

Along with releasing a new trailer teasing many of the new romantic shenanigans for Yuiga and his pupils, the newest trailer for the second season confirmed that the series will return on October 5th.

Directed by Yoshiaki Iwasaki for Silver x Arvo Animation, the series stars Ryota Osaka as Nariyuki Yuiga, Haruka Shiraishi as Fumino Furuhashi, Miyu Tomita as Rizu Ogata, Sayumi Suzushiro as Uruka Takemoto, Madoka Asahina as Asumi Kominami, and Lynn as Mafuyu Kirisu. The trailer for season two teases more seasonal focused romantic misunderstandings, and offers new ways for fans to fall in love with the series’ characters. There’s also a tease of the new opening theme for the season, “Can now, Can now” as performed by Study.

Licensed by Aniplex of America, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series was originally created by Taishi Tsutsui for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. We Never Learn: BOKUBEN is described as such:

“Nariyuki Yuiga is in his last and most painful year of high school. In order to gain the ‘special VIP recommendation’ which would grant him a full scholarship to college, he must now tutor his classmates as they struggle to prepare for entrance exams. Among his pupils are ‘the sleeping beauty of the literary forest,’ Fumino Furuhashi, and ‘the Thumbelina supercomputer,’ Rizu Ogata–two of the most beautiful super-geniuses at the school! While these two were thought to be academically flawless, it turns out that they’re completely clueless outside of their pet subjects…!? As Nariyuki’s life is turned upside down by these quirky girls who just never learn, he must do everything he can to get them accepted into college! The stage is set for this romantic comedy featuring prodigies who never learn when it comes to studying and love!”