Weathering With You Gets Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The day has finally arrived! The spiritual successor to Makoto Shinkai’s award winning anime feature length film, Your Name, has been released in North America across the West with Weathering With You being certified “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes! The movie, which features a young couple attempting to figure out the mystery behind the supernatural powers of Hina, who can seemingly control the weather, has been receiving accolades since it hit the film festival circuit many months ago. Having already made waves during its initial theatrical release in Japan, the film is looking to do likewise here in the States, and with reviews glowing across the board, things are looking pretty bright for Weathering With You!

GKIDS, the distributors of the film here in North America, released the news on their Official Twitter Account that Weathering With You is currently sitting at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, the website that accumulates reviews from critics for movies that are released worldwide, proving that Makoto Shinkai’s latest work is receiving some serious buzz:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reviews are in – WEATHERING WITH YOU is 98% Certified Fresh on @RottenTomatoes! 🍅#WeatheringWithYou, Makoto Shinkai’s follow-up to the worldwide phenomenon #YourName, starts in theaters TODAY! 🌤️ ☀️ Check out what critics are saying at https://t.co/QoUTq1Qt31 pic.twitter.com/3iP1K3SxGh — GKIDS Films ☀️ WEATHERING WITH YOU now playing! (@GKIDSfilms) January 15, 2020

Though Weathering With You began its initial run in North America in a limited release earlier this week thanks to Fathom Events, the animated movie now is getting a wide release, so if you’re looking to experience Shinkai’s latest works, check to see if there is a theater near you that is playing the film!

Will you be catching the film in a theater near you this weekend? What did you think of Shinkai’s previous work in Your Name? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Weathering With You!

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Weathering With You with GKIDS describing it as such: “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”