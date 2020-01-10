Weathering With You Drops New English Dub Clip

Weathering With You has already made an impression with its release in the East, hitting theaters in Japan and spreading some serious word of mouth among audiences and critics alike. As the animated film from Makoto Shinkai has been rated “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% rating, Western audiences have been waiting to catch the film for themselves. With the film being released on January 15th through Fathom Events, and then nationwide on the 17th, Weathering With You has released a brand new clip for the English Dub of the release!

Acting as the spiritual successor to Makoto Shinkai’s previous film, Your Name, Weathering With You introduces the characters of Suga and Natsumi, two budding lovers that discover that Natsumi has the supernatural ability to change the weather should she concentrate hard enough. The clip demonstrates this ability, with a number of onlookers seeing just what Natsumi, voiced by Allison Brie, can accomplish.

The English cast of the film has recently been released, prior to its upcoming western release into theaters, combining a serious number of talented actors looking to bring add their voices to this Makoto Shinkai created production.

If you can want to check out the full cast list, you can do so below:

Lee Pace – Suga

Alison Brie – Natsumi

Riz Ahmed – Takai

Brandon Engman – Hodaka

Ashley Boettcher – Hina

Barbara Goodson – Tachibana

Emeka Guindo – Nagi

Vinnie Penna – Kimura

Mike Pollock – Yasui

What do you think of this English clip for the upcoming anime film? Will you be trying to catch the Dubbed version of the Subbed version when Weathering With You releases in theaters later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the works of Makoto Shinkai!

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Weathering With You with GKIDS describing it as such: “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”