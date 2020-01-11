Weathering With You Reveals Blu-ray, DVD Release Date for Japan

Makoto Shinkai’s big film following the ultra successful release of Your Name, Weathering With You, will soon be making its way to the United States, but it’s been running in Japan since last year. In fact, the film is getting ready to release in home video in Japan and the official Twitter account for the film has revealed the release date for its Blu-ray and DVD release. Tapping the actors behind the main duo of Hodaka and Hina, Kotaro Daigo and Nana Mori respectively, the account revealed that Weathering With You will be hitting home video in Japan on May 27th.

The Japanese release of the film will include various versions such as an Ultra HD release, a Blu-ray, and DVD. The Ultra HD release of the film featuring several behind the scenes looks at the film, and other special features with director Makoto Shinkai, RADWIMPS, and more. The limited edition Ultra HD release will run interested fans 12,000 yen (about $110 USD), while the Blu-ray edition runs for 4,800 yen (about $44 USD), and the DVD version runs 3,800 yen (about $35 USD).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The home video release includes English subtitles, so if you’re really antsy to see this then maybe that’s what you can look towards. If not, the film will soon be coming to theaters in North America for a short time. Fathom Events will be holding special screenings for the film featuring an English dub release on January 15th and the original Japanese-language release on January 16th before expanding on January 17th to select theaters.

GKIDS officially describes Weathering With You as such, “”The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

Are you excited to see Makoto Shinkai’s latest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!