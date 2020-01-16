Weathering With You Hits U.S. Theaters to Critical Acclaim

It might have taken some time to get here, but one of anime’s best films of 2019 has come over to the United States. At last, fans were able to watch Weathering With You in theaters after the Makoto Shinkai film began its limited run. Now, social media is reacting to the anime hit, and it turns out Weathering With You is being hailed as one of the best movies from the 2010s.

Over on Twitter, fans were not shy to share their thoughts on the film. You can find aa sample of those reactions below, and they will leave you a bit overwhelmed. Shinkai’s film is one that has only drawn praise, and it is not because of the the director’s reputation.

For those who saw Your Name a few years back, Shinkai directed the huge hit to boot. Today, the movie stands as the top-grossing anime feature globally, but Weathering With You wants to give it a run for its (literal) money.

The box office totals for this new film are not out yet, but the reactions from fans speak louder than anything else. The movie is a clear hit with fans praising Shinkai’s vision and artistry. The gorgeous movie is just as fulfilling as any live-action darling, and many viewers are going so far as to rank Weathering With You amongst their favorite movies of 2019 if not the last decade.

Makoto Shinkai directed and wrote Weathering With You with GKIDS describing it as such: “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

11/10

Weathering with you was one of the best movies I’ve think I’ve ever seen. 11/10 I f-cking cried 😭 pic.twitter.com/eYlGqvbEfI — Andrew (@MrSheeepMan) January 16, 2020

A Story in Four Pictures

Weathering With You spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/iINbQvOCdw — Rae (@RaeStarBlabs) January 16, 2020

An Instant Classic

Saw Weathering With You and once again Makoto Shinkai created a freaking 𝓶𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓹𝓲𝓮𝓬𝓮. It was so damn good, from the stunning visuals to the absolutely incredible music, it was just as good if not better than Your Name. Easily one of my favorite movies of all time. pic.twitter.com/7sY9054XRq — Troy Oberholtz (@TroyOberholtz) January 16, 2020

Worth the Wait

That man said “The hardest thing to animate in this movie was definitely the rain”.



Dawg I can’t Fucking tell😂😂😂This movie was fucking GORGEOUS. Literally every frame was just🔥🖤Shinkai said it took him 2 years after Your Name…he definitely came through #WeatheringWithYou pic.twitter.com/FJygkEw8tL — アオカケス🍑🕊| Sharri (@NighT_iMaster) January 16, 2020

A Masterpiece

Just got back from a double bill of Makoto Shinkais Your Name and his latest Weathering With You, genuinely outstanding works of animation and deserve all the praise they get, recommend you watch them regardless if you like anime or not pic.twitter.com/7GOFzQHgVm — Liam Burn (@LiamBurn1) January 16, 2020

An Absolute Standout

Shinkai fucking did it again. Weathering With You is a beautiful movie that had me crying in the theater. It’s not the next Your Name, because it’s beauty and merits stands on its own. pic.twitter.com/xKObkZLqdO — Dane 💁 (@NormalSituation) January 16, 2020

Have All My Tears

#weatheringwithyou was simply delightful. This was all I could think about at the end. 9/10 would cry again. pic.twitter.com/o1MQbMBuzq — Guess Who’s Back? (@MaliciousMash) January 16, 2020

Just Do It