Weathering With You Hits U.S. Theaters to Critical Acclaim

It might have taken some time to get here, but one of anime’s best films of 2019 has come over to […]

It might have taken some time to get here, but one of anime’s best films of 2019 has come over to the United States. At last, fans were able to watch Weathering With You in theaters after the Makoto Shinkai film began its limited run. Now, social media is reacting to the anime hit, and it turns out Weathering With You is being hailed as one of the best movies from the 2010s.

Over on Twitter, fans were not shy to share their thoughts on the film. You can find aa sample of those reactions below, and they will leave you a bit overwhelmed. Shinkai’s film is one that has only drawn praise, and it is not because of the the director’s reputation.

For those who saw Your Name a few years back, Shinkai directed the huge hit to boot. Today, the movie stands as the top-grossing anime feature globally, but Weathering With You wants to give it a run for its (literal) money.

The box office totals for this new film are not out yet, but the reactions from fans speak louder than anything else. The movie is a clear hit with fans praising Shinkai’s vision and artistry. The gorgeous movie is just as fulfilling as any live-action darling, and many viewers are going so far as to rank Weathering With You amongst their favorite movies of 2019 if not the last decade.

Did you get a chance to check out this movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Makoto Shinkai directed and wrote Weathering With You with GKIDS describing it as such: “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

