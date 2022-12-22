Naver Webtoon Shares Its Top Titles of 2022

These days, manga has all but overtaken book charts stateside. The industry has made record sales in the past few years, and while its stock in stores sells out regularly, digital manga is now easier than ever to find. This growth has also propelled Line Webtoon to new heights. And now, the company has announced which of its titles are 2022 award winners!

Over in South Korea, Naver – the parent company of Webtoon – posted its award winners for 2022. It seems some favorite series made the cut, so if you want to read up on the full list of victors, you can find the categories broken down below:

MEN

Most Popular: Lookism, Viral Hit, and Get Schooled



New Series: +99 Reinforced Wooden Stick, The World After the Fall, and Death Row Boy



Most Paid For: Eleeed, Kubera, and Nano Machine



WOMEN

Most Popular: Love Revolution, True Avatar, and Independence Diary



New Series: Maybe Meant to Be, Girlfriend for Hire, and Maru Is a Puppy



Most Paid For: Marry My Husband, Futuristic Antique Shop, and Chasing Tails



As you can see, Webtoon honored a number of titles in Korea, and most of these series are available to binge in English. You can access the Webtoon app from just about any device at this point, and it reaches millions of readers daily. Following its launch in 2004, Naver Webtoon has become the go-to source for online manga, manhwa, and more. With international hits like Tower of God at hand, the publisher has made a name for itself with even the most casual readers, and it has big plans for the future. Back in August, Wattpad Webtoon announced plans to expand operations into animation and feature production. So if you have ever wanted your favorite web-comic to get an anime, well – it might already be in the works!

