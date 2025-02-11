Webtoon’s Assassin’s Creed Sequel Just Confirmed a Print Release

Assassin’s Creed is undoubtedly one of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises, with fourteen mainline games and an astounding seventeen spin-off titles. The games are relatively straightforward, following the never-ending battle between the Order of Assassins and the Knights Templar. The Order of Assassins works to prevent the Knights Templar from retrieving the Pieces of Eden, artifacts that have the potential to be used to control the minds of others and rob them of their free will. While fantastical, the games take players to different points in real-world history with a fantastical spin to thwart the Knights Templar’s sinister intent. The premise is absolutely perfect for adapting to other mediums, with none being quite as fitting as the Webtoon format. With manhwa growing in popularity, Assassin’s Creed received its very own sequel series in April 2023 exclusively through Webtoon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple is a direct sequel to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and follows Edward Kenway on the hunt for a long-lost treasure left behind by “Those Who Came Before”. Not only does Kenway have to face off against Templars on his mission, but other nefarious groups trying to get their hands off of whatever the mysterious treasure is. On February 7th, Viz Media announced that Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple would receive an official print run starting in Fall 2025. While print runs for Webtoon series are becoming more common, this news is huge for fans of the sequel series.

Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple Perfectly Fleshes Out Ubisoft’s Carefully Crafted Historical Fantasy

Something that can be easily forgotten about the Assassin’s Creed franchise is how well it sits as a historical fantasy. Many of the more “out there” elements work perfectly as a manhwa, and it shows – beginning in 2023, Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple has two seasons worth of content with a total of 95 chapters. So far, the series has been compiled into three volumes in France, with the US editions from Viz Media likely being the same. For fans of Black Flag, Forgotten Temple has managed to build on that setting in an engaging, character-rich, and action-packed way. Kenway keeping his place as the main protagonist is an immediate plus, and Studio Redice has managed to characterize him perfectly, adapting the character to a serialized comic format perfectly.

The artwork featured in Forgotten Temple is also impressive. While it is very different from Assassin’s Creed‘s usual, more realistic art style, Forgotten Temple‘s more anime-esque art style is beautifully rendered, with every panel looking pristine. Many of the character’s have had their designs adjusted to fit into the Webtoon’s art style, but they still manage to be recognizable due to just how well everything else in the series is composed. Assassin’s Creed is the perfect series to pick up for fans of Assassin’s Creed, and hopefully, the upcoming print release in Fall 2025 will help more fans of the franchise have access to it.

Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple was confirmed for print release by Viz Media via X (Formerly Twitter)