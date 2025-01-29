Webtoon Announces New Series With Dungeons & Dragons Icon Dimension 20

Save up your coins because Dimension 20‘s Intrepid Heroes are getting a webtoon of their own, adapting the show’s iconic debut campaign, Fantasy High. After a sold-out live show at Madison Square Garden last weekend, Dropout’s sensational D&D show Dimension 20 is set to reach even greater heights with a new webcomic adaptation coming to Webtoon this Spring 2025.

As per a recent press release, Webtoon and Dropout are teaming up to create Fantasy High, a new webcomic based on Dimension 20‘s first and most popular campaign. The series is set to debut exclusively on Webtoon in Spring 2025 with 61 exciting, adventure-packed episodes. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, though the announcement was accompanied by an exciting poster featuring three of the beloved Intrepid Heroes, namely Fabian, Riz, and Adain, brought to life in a most charming art style.

Dimension 20 Fantasy High Gets Its Own Webtoon

For those unacquainted with the franchise, Dimension 20 is a highly popular D&D actual play show hosted by Brennan Lee Mulligan that has grown to become one of Dropout’s most popular shows in recent years with a passionate ever-growing fanbase. The show typically features Mulligan as the Dungeon Master with a core cast consisting of Lou Wilson, Ally Beardsley, Zac Oyama, Emily Axford, Siobhan Thompson, and Brian Murphy, alongside several other exciting guest stars.

Fantasy High, Dimension 20‘s debut campaign, follows a group of six teenage misfits known collectively as the Bad Kids as they enroll in Aguefort Adventuring Academy where a sinister plot is underfoot. With the entire school’s fate resting on their shoulders, the six teens band together to form an adventuring party, thus setting the stage for this exciting, humorous, and heartfelt adventure that has enraptured D&D fans since 2018.

As its name implies, Fantasy High offers all the excitement of a magical adventure together with a lovable teenage cast and the typical drama of a high school setting, and the new Webtoon series is set to offer a fresh new take on this fan-favorite adventure, bringing the beloved story and characters to a whole new audience. Fantasy High joins Webtoon’s latest partnerships, including the recent CAPCOM contest, where users are incentivized to create new stories for Monster Hunter Wilds as the webcomic giant pulls in some of the biggest names in gaming entertainment.

Source: Press Release courtesy of WEBTOON Entertainment.