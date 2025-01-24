Death of a Pop Star Unveils First Print Volume Promo

Death of a Pop Star has been on a roll lately, from its exceptional run on Webtoon garnering 28.2 million views to date, to Variety’s report of it getting a live-action film adaptation. The young adult webcomic series is a charming, breezy experience any Webtoon user would easily enjoy, depicting Sophie Lim’s adventures as a young pop idol given a second chance at life after an untimely death. Courtesy of the veteran series creator Violet Karim and Webtoon’s Unscrolled imprint, we at ComicBook are excited to join them in unveiling the first glimpses at the cover for Death of a Pop Star Volume 1, the first collectible print compilation! The series joins definitive hits like Tower of God and Noblesse for eager collectors to add to their shelves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Death of a Pop Star Volume 1 encompasses the first 22 episodes, or chapters, of the hit webcomic, with Sophie’s death and subsequent return thanks the Grim Reaper, Elijah. Eli, a major fan of Sophie, brings her back under certain conditions. Eli finds himself enamored by his idol, as he wishes to protect her from harm, be it her own clumsiness or something more nefarious. As Sophie undergoes the highs and lows of college student life while trying to navigate new social dynamics, budding friendships, and even a chance at romance, the prevailing question still lingers: who really killed Sophie Lim?

Webtoon/Violet Karim

Death of a Pop Star Volume 1 Shows Sophie in Her Idol Element

The best part about Death of a Pop Star getting a physical release, beyond fans getting the chance to showcase their collection of this charming series, is for new readers to experience the series in its most elegant format yet. Volume 1 will detail Sophie’s early experiences with no shortage of rom-com hijinks, supernatural shakeups, and fraught friendships. Sophie has difficulty blending in as a student, initially shunned or even resented by her cohort, before falling in with Lina and Julien as an initially uneasy friend/study group. But, unbeknownst to Sophie, while Julien is devilishly charming and a handsome potential suitor, he hides a hellish secret of his own.

The cover for Death of a Pop Star Volume 1 shows Sophie before her untimely demise and gives a certain Oshi no Ko vibe if OnK took a more wholesome route with Ai Hoshino’s fate. It reminds readers of Sophie Lim’s effortless and approachable charm as its female lead, as a girl who, while occasionally childish and ill-mannered as any young adult can be, is a pop idol adored by the masses. For returning fans looking to pick up this volume, you’ll get to collect this exceptional supernatural romantic comedy in official print form thanks to Webtoon Unscrolled. Newcomers will get to see the early story unfolding, with Eli sure to be a breakout star, and Julien’s magnetic affinity for cats being an adorable thing to behold. While there remains many mysteries, like whether Eli and Julien can overcome their conflicting missions to respectively protect and kill Sophie, and who caused her tumble down the stairs in the first place, readers will be hooked with this first volume.

Death of a Pop Star Volume 1 will release online and in local retailers everywhere on September 2nd, 2025. You can pre-order through Penguin Random House‘s portal, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. With the series’ return on Webtoon, be sure to check for new episodes each Saturday!

You are also encouraged to follow Death of a Pop Star’s creator, Violet Karim, on her Instagram and Webtoon profiles where she currently also releases Familiar Feelings, as well as her 2024 graphic novel, Summer Vamp. Keep an eye out for exclusive content from us at CB soon!

H/T: Variety