Hiroyuki Nakano, Weekly Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief, Steps Down After 7 Years

It seems a new era is coming for Weekly Shonen Jump. After seven long years, Hiroyuki Nakano is stepping down as the editor-in-chief of the magazine. So if you are ready to see what Weekly Shonen Jump will do next, its next era is upon us.

The update comes from Japan as Shueisha, the publisher of Weekly Shonen Jump, confirmed Nagano's exit. The editor-in-chief began their tenure in the role seven years ago, leaving him to oversee the launch of hits like Sakamoto Days and even Chainsaw Man. Now, Yu Saito is set to head up Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans will know the exec for editing hits like Kuroko's Basketball.

This is not the only shake up to hit the Shonen Jump family. Over in Japan, reports also confirmed Shuhei Hosono has become the editor-in-chief of Manga Plus. This move comes after Hosono spent seven years heading up the Shonen Jump+ app, the popular digital-only service of Shonen Jump. The service is now ushering in Yuta Momiyama as its head, and Hosono will begin his work at Manga Plus immediately.

With these executive roles in flux, all eyes are on Shueisha to see how its services fair. For decades, Weekly Shonen Jump has been the top name in manga. From Dragon Ball to One Piece and My Hero Academia, the publication has done it all. Manga is only getting more popular by the day so far as sales go, and its global renaissance has been aided by online libraries and streamlined translation efforts. Hopefully, the next era of Shonen Jump assists with the industry's push forward, so we wish these new executives the best of luck.

