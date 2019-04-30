Weekly Shonen Jump Delayed For Golden Week

Weekly Shonen Jump is one of Japan’s most reliable magazines, but it seems the publication is taking a special break this week. In order to honor a national holiday, the magazine will be delayed this week, so here’s what fans need to know about the schedule shift.

According to Shueisha, the publisher confirmed Weekly Shonen Jump will be on break this week. Last week, the magazine debuted early to put out new chapters ahead of schedule, and this next week will be barren thanks to a special Japanese holiday.

Yes, that’s right. It seems Golden Week has prompted the fan-favorite manga to take a break. For those unaware of the holiday, it is a national one in Japan that lasts from April 29 through the start of May. A slew of holidays are contained in Golden Week involving the Emperor as well as nature and even children. This year, Golden Week is held in higher regard than usual as Japan’s reigning Emperor is abdicating his throne. Emperor Akihito is the first ruler to do so in more than 200 years, and his eldest son Naruhito will assume the throne to usher in Japan’s new era this spring.

With so many festivities going on, Weekly Shonen Jump decided it was time to pull back on its schedule. The national holiday will give artists and their teams time to rest before they return to the drawing board. So, if you aren’t sure how to handle the absence, you can always revisit the magazine’s backlog of chapters. From Naruto to My Hero Academia, there is always stuff to read in the meantime, and then the magazine will be back on shelves before you know it on May 13.

Need a place to read Weekly Shonen Jump? Well, don’t fret! Thanks to Viz Media, fans in the U.S. can read up on the magazine’s latest chapters for free online. Their catalog of chapters can be unlocked with a monthly membership which goes for about $2 each cycle, and other websites like MANGA Plus from Shueisha have put up translated chapters as well.

