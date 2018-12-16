Weekly Shonen Jump Adding Simulpubs for ‘Haikyu’ and More

Viz Media will soon be making major changes to Weekly Shonen Jump in the United States, and soon there will be a much easier way to digitally and legally read manga online.

This now awesomely includes many series that are running in the Japanese version that were not previously being simulpubbed on a weekly basis such as Haikyu!!, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and many, many more.

Weekly Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief Andy Nakatani announced that, beginning on December 17, they will be adding a huge chunk of series to their simulpub release schedule (simultaneously releasing both in Japan and the United States). Confirmed series coming include new series in the JUMP STARTS line such as Chainsaw Man, ne0;lation (which both had their debuts in the English Weekly Shonen Jump recently), and Gokutei Higuma.

Currently running series coming to the English version include act-age, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (in time for its upcoming anime), Jujutsu Kaisen, and Haikyu!! as well. This makes for a total of 25 simulpubbed series for the magazine, including their current offerings from various other Shueisha outlets in Japan.

To sweeten the deal, the latest three chapters from each simulpub series will be available for free online and paid subscription members will gain access to a digital backlog for the chapters already released in English as well. As for the release schedule, Weekly Shonen Jump will “typically” release at noon Pacific time on Sundays (which is 22 hours earlier than the current schedule) with series from non-Weekly Shonen Jump series being released on Mondays to coincide with their release in Japan.

Announced earlier this month, Weekly Shonen Jump will be going through a massive publishing change in the United States starting December 17 to both combat piracy and offer more great series for fans.